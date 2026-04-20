Homestand Highlights: Bisons Host First 'Family Value Night,' Fridaynightbash & Dog Day of the Season this Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Bisons return home to Sahlen Field on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Columbus Clippers and a fun-filled homestand that includes a hat trick of promotional firsts for the 2026 season: Our first Family Value Night with $10 Tickets for all fans (Thursday), our first Honda fridaynightbash!® & Fireworks and our first Tops Dog Day (Sunday) are all this week at the ballpark!

Plus, the homestand is scheduled to start with a Big League addition! When the Herd hosts the Clippers on Tuesday, April 21 (6 p.m.), Toronto Blue Jays top prospect and last year's breakout star, RHP Trey Yesavage, is scheduled to continue his MLB injury rehab assignment with the Bisons. Buffalo sports fans will be able to start another incredible night in downtown Buffalo on Tuesday by stopping at the ballpark first for some baseball and $2 Hot Dogs as part of the team's season-long TWOsday promotion, presented by TasteNY.

The Bisons first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season and first Fireworks Show of 2026 is also themed Trading Card Night, with Monmouth Cards. Along with a Buster Autograph Card Signing (5-5:30 p.m.) and free packs to the first 100 fans to the Monmouth Cards concourse table, we'll have a Mystery Graded Card Lucky Seat Giveaway to one fan in attendance.

This week's homestand also continues the team's great Kids Month ticket offer. Kids Tickets are JUST $10 at the Sahlen Field Box Office for all six games this week (Kids 14 years old and younger).

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, April 21 vs. Columbus (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY.

-Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

-Blue Jays' RHP Trey Yesavage scheduled to start for the Bisons

Wednesday, April 22 vs. Columbus (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-Win-it Wednesday: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, April 23 vs. Columbus (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-'Family Value Night' & $10 Tickets for ALL fans, presented by AAA Western & Central NY.

-$3 Kids Concessions Items (Chicken Nuggets, Nachos, Ice Cream)

Friday, April 24 vs. Columbus (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

- First Honda fridaynightbash!® of 2026!

- THEME: Trading Card Night, presented by Monmouth Cards. Buster Autographed Card Giveaway/Signing (5-5:30 p.m.), Pokemon inflatables & activities, special in-game giveaways from Monmouth Cards.

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m.

-Postgame Fireworks -First Fireworks Show of the Season.

Saturday, April 25 vs. Columbus (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Bus Drivers Appreciation Game, presented by Leonard Bus Sales. Special in-game bus-themed activities and entertainment.

-BONUS postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Sunday, April 26 vs. Rochester (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Tops Dog Day at the ballpark. Free admission to all dogs. First ever postgame Dogs Walk the Bases.

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from April 20, 2026

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