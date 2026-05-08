Bisons Thump Lehigh for Second Straight Night
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - An eight-run top of the fifth inning in which the Buffalo Bisons brought 13 batters to the plate helped pace the team in their 13-5 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
RJ Schreck added his second straight three-hit, five-RBI game to account for three of the team's nine hits in the victory. His two-run home run in the top of the first inning gave Buffalo an early 2-0 lead against Jean Cabrera and the IronPigs.
However, Otto Kemp hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning against Grant Rogers to flip the deficit into a one-run Lehigh Valley lead, 3-2. However, Rogers worked four innings for Buffalo, receiving a no-decision with two strikeouts in the start.
Josh Kasevich tied the game with an RBI triple to right-center field that scored Ismael Munguia from first base. Kasevich's 11th RBI of the year made the score 3-3. That was followed one inning later by a Rafael Lantigua RBI base hit that scored Riley Tirotta. It gave Buffalo a 4-3 lead over Lehigh Valley, a lead they would not relinquish.
The next inning, the Bisons erupted for eight runs on just three hits. They were aided by a hit batter and six walks in the inning. Kasevich led off the inning with a walk and scored, while Charles McAdoo followed with a base hit and a run scored as well. Schreck collected his second hit of the game with a two-run single extending the lead to 5-0.
Four straight batters would then reach without the benefit of a base hit, all receiving RBIs. Lantigua, Ryan McCarty, and Munguia all drew bases loaded walks, while Carlos Mendoza was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as well. McAdoo added an RBI base hit on his second at-bat of the inning with a bases loaded walk and Schreck capped the scoring with a two-run base hit. The Bisons lead 12-3 midway through the game
They would tack one more run on in the top of the eighth inning on a Willie MacIver RBI double. The back stop's first extra-base hit with Buffalo ballooned the lead to 13-3.
Lehigh Valley would score solo runs in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to end the night.
Pat Gallagher was credited with his first career Triple-A victory with two and two-third innings of relief work after Rogers' start. Adam Macko and Brendan Cellucci also pitched in relief for Buffalo.
The Bisons have won two games in a row against Lehigh Valley and will meet the IronPigs for game four of the series on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:25 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.
International League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Worcester Withstands RailRiders' Rally to Win in 12 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Heasley Throws Immaculate Inning to Notch Victory - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Thump Lehigh for Second Straight Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Ewing Drills Walk-Off Single as Salt Potatoes Takes First Duel of the Dishes Game in 2026 over Plates Thursday - Syracuse Mets
- Salt Potatoes Walk-Off Plates in Duel of the Dishes Game One - Rochester Red Wings
- Otto Kemp Drives in Four But 'Pigs Fall to Buffalo - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Swept by Sounds in Twin Bill - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Fall to Redbirds on Birding Night 11-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Memphis Mashes Trio of Three-Run Homers to Defeat Toledo - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Falls to Columbus 4-2 - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Indians Pull off First Walk-Off of the Season over Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Vihuelas Headline Next Homestand Versus I-Cubs - Nashville Sounds
- Storm Chasers Lose 5-4 in Extra-Innings against Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB Game Notes - May 7, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Meet the Clippers - Cooper Ingle - Columbus Clippers
- Bats 5K Back for Fourth Year on June 13 - Louisville Bats
- Thursday's Game vs Gwinnett Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- Eric Cerantola Makes MLB Debut with Kansas City Royals - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Postponed Thursday in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- May 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Fulton Becomes Fourth Jacksonville Alumnus to Make MLB Debut in Four Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Eight Run Seventh Blows Game Open as Saints Trounce Aviators 11-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bisons Outlast Rain and Lehigh Valley - Buffalo Bisons
- 'Pigs Bested by Bisons on Wednesday Night - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons Thump Lehigh for Second Straight Night
- Bisons Outlast Rain and Lehigh Valley
- McAdoo Leads Bisons in Loss to Lehigh
- Bisons Offer Nurses/Nursing Students 4 Free Tickets to "Nurse Appreciation Night" -Tuesday, May 12 vs. Worcester
- Buffalo Bisons Ticket Offer Worlds Largest Yard Sale