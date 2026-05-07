Bisons Outlast Rain and Lehigh Valley

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - RJ Schreck led the Buffalo Bisons offense, accounting for five runs driven in on four hits, helping the team defeat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 11-1 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The Bisons wasted no time in striking for a pair of runs in the top of the first inning against Lehigh Valley starter Chuck King. Each of the first three batters of the inning reached against the right-hander, including leadoff hitter Ismael Munguia. He scored on an RBI base hit by Jonatan Clase. Schreck drove in Clase with an RBI single to right-center field to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

The team scored four more times in the top of the second to extend the lead to 6-0 over Lehigh Valley. Charles McAdoo had five hits on Tuesday and collected an RBI double in the top of the second for a four-run advantage. Munguia reached for the second straight inning, this time on a fielder's choice, and scored Buffalo's fourth run. Josh Kasevich and McAdoo scored on a two-run double by Schreck for the six-run lead.

Austin Voth started for the Bisons and was able to pick up five outs before heavy rain began to fall at Coca-Cola Park and forced the tarp to be placed on the field. The game was delayed for over an hour before Voth resumed his start with two out in the bottom of the second inning. The right-hander pitched four innings for the team before Michael Plassmeyer took over in relief.

Schreck drove in two more runs in the top of the fifth, as part of another four-run inning. His two-run double to right field scored Kasevich and McAdoo, while a comebacker off Daniel Harper scored two more. It ballooned the Bisons lead to 10-0 midway through the game.

Lehigh Valley was able to break up the shutout bid with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Paul McIntosh drew a bases loaded walk that scored Otto Kemp and cut Buffalo's lead to 10-1.

Lantigua was credited with an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to cap the scoring. Lantigua drove in Schreck against Cade Fergus pitching for the IronPigs, making it 11-1 Buffalo.

The Bisons and Lehigh Valley will meet for game three of their six-game series at 6:45 p.m. Thursday night. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 6:25 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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