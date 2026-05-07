SWB Game Notes - May 7, 2026

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-15) @ Worcester Red Sox (19-15)

May 7, 2026 | Game 35 | Away Game 17 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Adam Kloffenstein (1-1, 3.72) vs RH Seth Martinez (1-1, 4.70)

Kloffenstein (5/1 vs BUF): 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO, 73 P (54 S) [RailRiders, 2-0]

Martinez (5/3 @ ROC): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO, 34 P (20 S) [Red Wings, 6-3]

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 6, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 9-7 in ten innings on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered twice and drove in five, helping pace a comeback effort to even this six-game set at one win apiece.

Nate Eaton staked Worcester to an early lead with a solo home run off Carlos Lagrange in the bottom of the first. The WooSox added a pair in the fourth on a Nathan Hickey homer.

The RailRiders sent seven to the plate in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Spencer Jones doubled home Kenedy Corona, and Fernández launched a Jacob Webb offering 425 feet to right, a three-run blast to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead. The Red Sox, however, countered quickly in the bottom of the fifth when former RailRider Mickey Gasper lined a two-run homer over the Worcester Wall in right for a 5-4 advantage.

With two down in the top of the seventh, Fernandez doubled and scored on a single from Oswaldo Cabrera to tie the game at 5-5. In the ninth, Fernández drilled a 1-2 slider from Wyatt Olds over the high wall in right to push Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up 7-5. Worcester tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Braiden Ward and a sac fly from Nick Sogard.

Ernesto Martínez Jr. doubled in a pair in the top of the tenth to recapture the lead. The WooSox loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning, but Dylan Coleman struck out Anthony Seigler and induced two popouts to close the door.

Lagrange surrendered five runs on five hits over 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts. The RailRiders bullpen retired 12 straight between the fifth and ninth innings. Brad Hanner (2-0) was tagged with a blown save but earned the win. Coleman's three-batter work in the tenth registeredhis first save of the season. Wyatt Olds (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs over two innings. Fernández went 4-for-5 and had his second multi-homer game of the season to lead the ten-hit offensive attack as the RailRiders moved to 5-1 in extra-inning games this season.

NEWS AND NOTES

EXTRA ENERGY- With yesterday morning's extra inning contest, SWB has now played in six extended games this season. They are 5-1 in extras. The first was on March 29 at Buffalo when a seven-inning contest became 10 frames. They have been in the eleventh inning twice and have recorded four walks-off victories thanks to four different players.

YANQUIEL'S YARD: For the second time this season, Yanquiel Fernández has left the yard twice in one game. It marked his eighth home run of the season, the second most on the team. Back on April 3 in game two of a doubleheader against Rochester, Fernández had his first multi-homer game of the season. He joins Spencer Jones as the only RailRiders to have done so this season.

GEORGE IS TRAVELING - Last night, George Lombard Jr. played third base for the first time in Triple-A. He handled just one infield pop fly Lombard Jr. played 17 games at the position last year. This season he has switched between third, shortstop, and second.

TAKE A WALK - SWB hitters earned their most walks of the season yesterday morning after taking ten total. The charge was led by George Lombard Jr. who took three bases on balls. Ernesto Martinez Jr. also had a pair while seven of the starting nine batters each walked at least once. It eclipsed their previous record of eight free passes on 4/3 in game two of a doubleheader at Rochester.

WELCOME KENEDY - The RailRiders added outfielder Kenedy Corona to their roster. Yesterday he played in his first Triple-A game, getting the start in left field. At the plate he went 0-for-3 but did walk and score a run. Corona received the promotion from Somerset after hitting .250 in 22 games. The 26-year-old had three home runs and seven stolen bases. The Yankees signed Corona as a free agent on December 24, 2025. He made his Major League debut last season with Houston.

IN THE LEAGUE - SWB has been in the top third of the International League for the majority of the season. They are currently tied for fourth alongside Syracuse and Worcester. Memphis has led the way from the start to boast a 23-12 record.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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