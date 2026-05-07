Meet the Clippers - Cooper Ingle

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Cooper Ingle

Born: 2/23/2002 in Asheville, NC

Draft: 2023, Cleveland Guardians, Round: 4, Overall Pick: 125

College: Clemson

Last Season:

Played most of the year with Akron... hit .208/.298/.347 through first 18G of the season (4/4-4/29), while racking up 20K to 10BB... slashed .365/.483/.635 in next 28G (4/30-6/3), with only 18K and 23BB... hot streak closed with a 4x4 game on 6/3 vs. Chesapeake (HR, 2RBI)... slumped over next 17G (.200/.324/.267) from 6/4-6/26 (left game on 6/26 with an injury sustained while catching, missed 5G but did not go on DL)... returned on 7/3 at Erie, going 4x5 with a pair of doubles and homers (both solo)... went 2x29 over 9G from 7/13-7/26, but managed 9BB in 38PA... was 4x5 with a pair of doubles and 4RBI on 8/6 vs. Chesapeake... sent to Columbus for the remainder of the year on 8/11... made Triple-A debut on 8/13 at Toledo (203rd career game; 2x3, BB)... hit .132 (5x38) through first 13G in Columbus, but owned a .365OBP (13BB)... was 2x4 with a double and a HR on 9/7 vs. Indianapolis... reached base in each of last 14 starts of the season (.407OBP)... was one of four minor leaguers with at least 85BB and 85K or fewer.

Career Notes Transactions:

Selected by Cleveland in the 4th round (125th) of the 2023 draft... 2023- Lake County (8/8-9/10)... 2024- Lake County (4/5-8/11), Akron (8/12-9/15)... 2025- Akron (4/4-8/10), Columbus (8/11-9/21). Hit Streak 13 OB Streak 14 6 1 2 8/6/25 5/17-6/6/24 7/4-8/1/24

Recognition: Most Valuable Player (2024- Midwest)... Postseason All-Star (2025- Eastern; 2024- Midwest)... Baseball America (Cleveland: 2026- 10th; 2025- 7th).

Highlights: 2024- hit .371/.405/.629 with 1HR and 8RBI in first 9G (4/6-4/23), hit safely in 13 straight from 5/17-6/6 (.460, 23x50, 2HR, 16RBI), streak included a trio of 4RBI games (5/19 at Lansing, 5/25 vs. West Michigan and 6/1 at Cedar Rapids), reached in 28 of 29G from 6/8-8/1 (.449OBP), homered in three straight from 7/4-7/9 (8RBI total, 4RBI on 7/5 vs. Dayton), hit .311/.426/.489 with 2HR and 6RBI through first 13G in Double-A (8/14-8/29), finished the year as one of four minor leaguers with more than 60BB and fewer than 60K... 2023- went 2x3 with 4RBI on 9/1 at Cedar Rapids.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

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