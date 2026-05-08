Knights Rout Jumbo Shrimp to Take Series Lead

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Charlotte Knights overwhelmed the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to the tune of a 16-1 final score at VyStar Ballpark in Jacksonville in front of 5,356 fans.

Charlotte racked up 14 hits and used three multi-run innings to run up the score, including a four-run first inning, a five-run fifth and a six-run sixth.

Jacksonville starter Thomas White (L, 0-1) lasted only two innings and allowed four runs (two earned) while walking three and striking out three. Jackson Kelley (W, 1-0) tossed two innings in relief for Charlotte to earn the winning decision.

The Knights' four-run first inning began with a walk to Braden Montgomery, who scored one batter later on a Jacob Gonzalez RBI double. Another walk to LaMonte Wade Jr. brought up Ryan Galanie, whose double scored Gonzalez. Caden Connor then hit a groundball to third and reached on a throwing error that brought around both Wade Jr. and Galanie to give Charlotte an early 4-0 lead.

Charlotte added on another run in the top of the third when Connor singled, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Mario Camilletti's RBI single to push the score to 5-0.

The Knights sent 10 men to bat in the fifth and plated five on run-scoring hits from Dru Baker, Rikuu Nishida and Montgomery.

Jacksonville's lone run was plated in the fifth thanks to a two-out triple from Matthew Etzel and an RBI double off the bat of Jared Serna.

Charlotte's six-run sixth came courtesy of two three-run home runs from Gonzalez (10) and Baker (4).

Jumbo Shrimp position player Cody Morrissette provided the longest Jacksonville relief appearance of the season by tossing the final four innings of the game and striking out two while allowing six runs on five hits.

The series continues Friday with Jacksonville right-hander Bradley Blalock (1-2, 3.09) starting opposite Charlotte righty David Sandlin (0-0, 0.00).

Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 and espn690.com with first pitch Friday set for 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and fans can enjoy Jacksonville Music Night, presented by ERA Real Estate with music brought to you by famous bands from Jacksonville, Friday Night Lites Happy Hour, presented by Miller Lite with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave (runs from gates open - 7:30 p.m.), Red Shirt Friday where fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, and Florida Blue Mother's Day Diaper Drive, where fans who donate diapers to benefit Community Health Outreach at the Jumbo Shrimp games from May 8-10 receive two free tickets to a future Jumbo Shrimp game. *Diapers can be dropped off at the Community Health Outreach table located on the Main Concourse behind Homeplate.*







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.