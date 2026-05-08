Bats Swept by Sounds in Twin Bill
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
Despite scoring in the first inning, the Bats offense was quieted by the Nashville pitching staff in game one. Sounds starter Coleman Crow was strong for 5.2 innings, allowing just the one run on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts to earn the victory.
For the Bats, Davis Daniel was equally solid, but a 1-0 lead vanished as Nashville tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth. Daniel allowed two runs over 5.2 innings, striking out four to suffer the loss.
Rehabbing Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson made his Bats debut in the seventh and gave up a run while recording a strikeout. Nashville closer Craig Yoho made quick work of the Bats in the bottom half to finish the win as the Sounds held the Bats to three hits in the opening loss.
In the nightcap, the Bats were quick to strike in the first inning again. Three straight singles, capped by a Noelvi Marte grounder that snuck through the infield, plated the first run of the night, and another run would score on Rece Hinds' double play ground out.
Making his Bats debut, southpaw Nate Peterson got off to a good start, working around a pair of runners in the first before retiring the side in order in both the second and third. Nashville responded on a two-run homer from Luis Matos to tie the game in the fourth.
Edwin Arroyo's fifth homer of the game got the lead back for the Bats at 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth. It wouldn't last as the Sounds put up four runs off Peterson to take a 6-3 lead.
Arroyo delivered another big hit in the fifth, a two-run triple, to cut the Nashville lead to 6-5. But the Bats would get no closer as the Sounds scored three more runs off the bullpen to pull away and complete the doubleheader sweep.
Arroyo finished a double shy of the cycle in the nightcap, with a single in his last at-bat in the seventh scoring the final run of the night. He finished 4-for-5 with four RBI in the loss.
Next Game: Friday, May 8, 7:15 p.m. E.T. vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)
Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Darren McCaughan vs. Sounds LHP Tate Kuehner (1-1, 4.15) Promos: The Bats will be turning the clock back to play as the Louisville Redbirds on Friday night. a Redbirds hat will be given out to the first 1,500 fans to enter the gates. A fireworks spectacular will also light up the sky above Louisville Slugger Field after the game.
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