Memphis Mashes Trio of Three-Run Homers to Defeat Toledo
Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with an 11-4 victory at Fifth Third Field.
Memphis hit a season-high tying four home runs in the victory, including three three-run home runs across the seventh and eighth inning. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez smacked a two-run homer to start the scoring in the second inning.
Catcher Jimmy Crooks plated three with his 11th blast of the season to take the lead in the seventh. Right fielder Matt Koperniak later followed with a three-run longball of his own in the frame. First baseman Leo Bernal capped off the home run fest with a three-run bomb in the eighth.
Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out two in 5.0 innings pitched. Luis Gastelum and Max Rajcic each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. With his scoreless ninth, Rajcic lowered his 2026 ERA to a team-leading 1.99.
With the win, Memphis extended a 1.5-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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