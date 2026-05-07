Indians Pull off First Walk-Off of the Season over Omaha

Published on May 7, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians walked off the Omaha Storm Chasers in extras, 5-4, on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field. Indians pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in the win.

In the second inning, Omaha's (15-20) Luca Tresh and Elih Marrero executed a double steal, with Tresh scampering home for the game's first run. Josh Rojas tacked on another run with a solo home run in the next inning to make it a 2-0 ball game.

Alika Williams extended his hitting streak to six games in the third inning, knocking an RBI double out of the reach of Gavin Cross in left field to put the Indians (14-22) on the board.

Williams' double remained the Indians' lone hit of the game until the seventh inning. With two outs, pinch runner Mike Jarvis stole second and came around to score off an RBI single by Flores to tie the game, 2-2.

In the eighth inning, the Indians broke ahead, 4-2, with RBI doubles from Williams and Simon. Their lead was short lived, as the Storm Chasers responded immediately in the ninth inning. Cross hit a two-RBI double to tie the game, 4-4.

In the bottom of the tenth inning with two outs, Flores smoked single off Jose Cuas (L, 3-1) into left field to plate Nick Yorke and seal the come-from-behind victory over Omaha. Brandan Bidois (W, 2-2) pitched the last out of the ninth and a scoreless tenth to earn the win.

The Indians will go for three in a row against the Storm Chasers on Friday night at 6:35 PM. RHP José Urquidy (0-2, 8.74) will look for his first win with Indianapolis, facing off against RHP Shane Panzini (1-2, 12.89 ERA) on the mound for Omaha.







International League Stories from May 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.