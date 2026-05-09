Storm Chasers vs. Indians May 8 Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that their Friday, May 8 matchup vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a 7.0-inning doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch for Game 1 scheduled for 6:05 PM. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the final out. Gates will open at 5:30 PM.
Native American Heritage Night, in partnership with Miami Nation of Indians of Indiana, will be rescheduled to a yet-to-be determined date. Remaining promotions for the weekend against include Star Wars™ Night (Saturday, May 9) and Mother's Day at Victory Field (Sunday, May 10).
Rain Check Policy
To exchange your tickets for any future 2026 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or tickets@indyindians.com, or contact your ticket representative. A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:
Club Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Loge Tickets - Good for new Box Seat Tickets
Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets
Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets
Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets
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