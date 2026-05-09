Redbirds Lose Friday Night Game at Mud Hens to Even Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a 10-4 loss at Fifth Third Field on Friday night.

Center fielder Colton Ledbetter tallied the only Memphis RBI base hit in the loss with a first-inning single to start the scoring. Ledbetter finished the night 2-for-4 with a double. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez and right fielder Matt Koperniak also posted a multi-hit effort on Friday night.

Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (0-1) allowed seven runs on five hits, walked three and struck out one in 1.2 innings pitched. All seven runs allowed by the left-handed pitcher scored in the second inning. Ryan Murphy and Ian Bedell combined to allow three runs over 6.1 innings out of the bullpen.

With the win, Memphis dropped to a 0.5-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers with Gwinnett still in action in game two of a doubleheader. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.