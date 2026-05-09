Redbirds Lose Friday Night Game at Mud Hens to Even Series
Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a 10-4 loss at Fifth Third Field on Friday night.
Center fielder Colton Ledbetter tallied the only Memphis RBI base hit in the loss with a first-inning single to start the scoring. Ledbetter finished the night 2-for-4 with a double. Left fielder Nelson Velázquez and right fielder Matt Koperniak also posted a multi-hit effort on Friday night.
Starting pitcher Pete Hansen (0-1) allowed seven runs on five hits, walked three and struck out one in 1.2 innings pitched. All seven runs allowed by the left-handed pitcher scored in the second inning. Ryan Murphy and Ian Bedell combined to allow three runs over 6.1 innings out of the bullpen.
With the win, Memphis dropped to a 0.5-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers with Gwinnett still in action in game two of a doubleheader. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
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