Bisons Shut out by Lehigh Valley Friday

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons were shut out by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-0 on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park to even up the series at two wins apiece.

Chad Dallas pitched out of the bullpen for the first time on the season and worked four innings for the Bisons. The right-hander allowed one unearned run while striking out six Lehigh Valley batters. He was one of four pitchers for Buffalo in the game.

The IronPigs were able to strike for two runs in the bottom of the first inning to open up a two-run lead through an inning. Christian Cairo had a one-out base hit, in addition to a single from Liover Peguero. Both base runners scored on a Bryan De La Cruz two-run double to right field. It gave Lehigh Valley a 2-0 lead after one.

Tucker Davidson worked six shut out innings against the Bisons to help the IronPigs cause. The left-hander stranded the bases loaded in the top of the first inning and finished with four hits allowed with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Bisons had the bases loaded with one out in the top of the first thanks to a base hit and two walks by Davidson. However, the left-hander was able to escape the inning without allowing a run. Willie MacIver hit a lead-off triple in the top of the seventh inning but was stranded on base after Jonathan Hernandez struck out three straight batters.

De La Cruz added his third RBI of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend the IronPigs' lead to 4-0 over Buffalo. Otto Kemp led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Peguero, before scoring on the single to right field.

Charles McAdoo walked to lead-off the top of the ninth inning and RJ Schreck was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with no outs. However, Nolan Hoffman struck out two batters to help secure the four-run victory.

Game four of the six-game series between the Bisons and Lehigh Valley is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins our coverage at 6:15 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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