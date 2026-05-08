SWB Game Notes - May 8, 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (19-16) @ Worcester Red Sox (20-15)

May 8, 2026 | Game 36 | Away Game 18 | Polar Park | First Pitch 6:05 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (1-4, 9.12) vs RH Isaac Coffey (0-1, 4.61)

Hamel (5/1 vs BUF): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 HB, 2 BB, 4 SO, 84 P (52 S) [Bisons, 8-3]

Coffey (5/3 @ ROC): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO, 34 P (20 S) [Red Wings, 6-3]

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA (May 7, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-8, 12-inning final at the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday evening. After the RailRiders rallied from a three-run deficit in the ninth to tie it, Allan Castro's walk-off home run gave the Red Sox the late-night win.

Worcester took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on an error, and scored on a Nick Sogard single.

Duke Ellis gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-1 lead in the top of the second with his first home run of the season. The three-run shot travelled 356 feet to the top of the Worcester Wall in right. The Red Sox leveled the game in the home half of the inning, however, on a pair of run-scoring groundouts. An Anthony Volpe sac fly plated Ellis in the top of the fourth to give Worcester a 4-3 lead, but again, Worcester responded quickly. Former Yankees farmhand Anthony Seigler hit a solo home run to tie the game at four, and Tsung-Che Cheng's sacrifice fly gave the WooSox a 5-4 lead.

Ward walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth, stole second, and scored on an error to extend the Worcester lead. Matt Lloyd added a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-4 edge.

In the ninth, Oswaldo Cabrera doubled and scored on a Seth Brown triple. Brown was balked home to cut the WooSox lead to one. With two outs, Ellis walked and stole second. Kenedy Corona's first RailRiders hit was a double to drive in Ellis to even the game at 7-7. Neither side scored in the tenth, and both teams netted a run on a sac fly in the 11th. After catcher/ first baseman Nathan Hickey retired Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the top of the 12th, Castro lined a homer to right in the bottom of the frame to end the game.

Catcher Edinson Duran (0-1) pitched the final 2.1 innings for the RailRiders and took the loss. Hickey (1-0) garnered the win.

Ellis closed the night with four hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.

NEWS AND NOTES

ANOTHER LONG ONE- SWB played in back-to-back extra inning contests with Worcester. They have now played in seven extra frame games this season. The visitors won on Wednesday but dropped last night's contest. It was however, their first time in the twelfth. They have been in the eleventh inning twice and have recorded four walks-off victories thanks to four different players.

FOUR-HIT NIGHT'S: Last night both Seth Brown and Duke Ellis each recorded four hits in the game. It was the first time this season that a RailRider has had that many hits in a single contest. Brown recorded his first triple of the season while Ellis had his first home run of the summer. Ellis also had a double and s ingle, making him just a triple shy of the cycle. He also stole two bases.

GETTING THE CALL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sent two players up to the New York Yankees earlier today. Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones will join the big-league club, taking over in the outfield for Jasson Domínguez who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder AC joint sprain. Jones led the RailRiders with eleven homers and 41 RBIs, the most in all of Minor League baseball. Joining him will be Kervin Castro - a right-handed reliever. It is his first time with the Yankees after being added to their 40-man roster at the end of last season. Castro first played in the majors on September 7, 2021. Castro was excellent in the bullpen holding a 3.14 earned run average in 14.1 innings while recording two saves.

TAKE A WALK - George Lombard Jr. has played in eight Triple-A games and has recorded five hits. However, he has walked ten times compared to just six strikeouts. In these three contests against Worcester, the righty has walked seven times to just one strikeout.

MESSINGER MAIL - Zach Messinger has impressed lately in long relief. With 2.1 clean innings yesterday, he has now pitched 7.2 frames scoreless for the RailRiders. He allowed just one hit and four walks with five strikeouts. Messinger has lowered his ERA to 4.57 in nine appearances through 21.2 innings of work.

FREE PASSES - The Red Sox worked the count yesterday and earned more walks, 9, than strikeouts, 8. The lead the International League in bases on balls with 211 total.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.