Charlotte Cruises to 8-5 Win in Jacksonville

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Charlotte Knights are playing some really good baseball. Friday evening in Jacksonville was the latest example. The Knights scored seven runs across the game's first five innings on their way to an 8-5 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The victory was Charlotte's fifth in the last six games - their lone loss came in the form of a walk-off defeat. The Knights are also back above .500, for the first time since April 3, and sit only five games back of first place in the entire International League.

Ryan Galanie opened the scoring with a two-run triple in the top of the second inning.

Caden Connor quickly followed with an RBI single. Jacksonville answered with three unearned runs in the bottom half of the frame and knotted the score 3-3 after two.

Mario Camilletti put Charlotte back on top with a leadoff Home Run in the top of the fifth.

LaMonte Wade Jr. added a two-run single, then stole home as part of a double steal, to give the Knights a 7-3 advantage.

Jacob Gonzalez delivered a key insurance run in the seventh with an RBI double off the wall in right- centerfield. Gonzalez currently ranks second in the IL in extra-base hits, total bases, and RBI.

The drama remained high until the end. Jacksonville loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth and put the winning run at the plate.

Ben Peoples dialed in on the mound and closed the door when he induced a soft groundout to second base to end the contest.

The Knights have an opportunity to clinch the series on Saturday evening and continue their winning ways. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm ET.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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