Stripers Rout Tides 9-1 in Opener, Fall 3-2 in Nightcap at Norfolk

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (23-14) rolled to a 9-1 victory in game one on Friday night but suffered a 3-2 walk-off loss in game two to split a doubleheader with the Norfolk Tides (14-23) at Harbor Park. Brewer Hicklen homered in both games of the twin bill.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): The Stripers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning as Jair Camargo doubled and scored on a groundout by Tristin English. The lead was short-lived as Jose Barrero led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run (7) to left field. Gwinnett went right back ahead 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI single by DaShawn Keirsey Jr., then put the game out of reach at 9-1 in the seventh with a two-run single by Rowdy Tellez, three-run homer by Hicklen (5), and two-run shot by Camargo (1).

Key Contributors (Game 1): Camargo (3-for-4, 2 doubles, homer, 2 RBIs) and Tellez (3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) each posted multi-hit, multi-RBI games for the Stripers. Owen Murphy (W, 1-1) threw 5.2 innings (4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) for the win, while Hunter Stratton (S, 1) retired the final four batters to close it out.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): Gwinnett fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first but quickly tied it in the second on an opposite-field solo homer by Hicklen (6). In the third, Hicklen struck again with a sacrifice fly scoring Luke Williams to put the Stripers in front 2-1. Norfolk tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Sam Huff. After the Stripers failed to score in the top of the eighth, Huff walked it off with a one-out single in the bottom of the eighth.

Key Contributors (Game 2): Hicklen (2-for-2, homer, 2 RBIs) drove in both of Gwinnett's runs in the nightcap. Huff went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Tides. Former Striper Enoli Paredes (W, 2-4) pitched a scoreless top of the eighth for Norfolk.

Noteworthy: Hicklen homered in both games to extend his on-base streak to 18 games. Murphy, ranked the Atlanta Braves No. 6 prospect by MLB.com, earned his first Triple-A win in just his second start. Rehabbing Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim went 0-for-3 with a run scored in game one. Game two saw the Triple-A debut of Keshawn Ogans (0-for-3).

Next Game (Saturday, May 9): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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