Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 7 at Syracuse

Published on May 8, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (17-19) vs. Syracuse Mets (20-15)

Friday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 5.22) vs. RHP Jonah Tong (1-2, 4.60)

STILL SALTY (POTATO): Reaching the mid-way point of the six-game series in Syracuse, Thursday evening marked game one of the Duel of the Dishes, as the Rochester Plates fell to the Syracuse Salt Potatoes on a walk-off RBI single, with the final score being 3-2...Rochester struck first after RF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN'S homer in the third, which was the first of three hits from the former Iowa Cub...RHP ANDRY LARA made his sixth start of the season on the mound and turned in 5.2 solid frames with seven strikeouts...Rochester and Syracuse will both don their standard Red Wings and Mets uniforms for game four of the series tonight...Rochester will send LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound against Syracuse RHP Jonah Tong.

THE BIG LE-DREWSKI: Taking the mound tonight for the Red Wings will be California native LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ, who is slated to make his seventh start in a Red Wings uniform this season...Alvarez is coming off a start at ESL Ballpark on 5.2 vs. WOR in which he allowed five runs (3 ER) on seven hits, while striking out eight and walking one...this will be his seventh career start against Syracuse, tied for the most against any single team in his professional career (SWB, WOR, BUF)...across those seven starts, Alvarez has stuck out 22 batters to eight walks for a K/BB of 2.75, across 31.0 innings of work...

Alvarez is four strikeouts away from 500 in his MiLB career.

CARBO-LARA SAUCE: RHP ANDRY LARA made his 96th professional start in Syracuse last night, and allowed two earned on four hits while striking out seven and walking none...through his first four appearances (3 GS) on the road this season, Lara boasts a 1.25 ERA (3 ER/21.2 IP), which ranks second-best among all International League pitchers (min. 15.0 IP)...he also ranks second among all IL pitchers on the road with a 0.65 WHIP, and fifth with a .158 batting average against (also min 15.0 IP)...

The Venezuela native is now four starts shy of 100 in his professional career.

FRANKLIN-STEIN: Batting leadoff for the Plates and manning right field last night, CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN paced the offense with a trio of hits including his first homer of the season...he finished the contest 3-for-4 while adding a walk, his 22nd career performance with at least three hits, and second of 2026 (4/23 at SWB)...across six Thursday games this season, Franklin is T-2nd in the International League (min. 10 AB) with 11 total hits, ranks seventh with a .478 batting average (11-for-23), and eighth with a .538 OBP...

Since making his Triple-A debut with Iowa on 3/28/2025, the Kansas native leads the International League with 102 total walks.

III'D TIMES THE CHARM: CF ROBERT HASSELL III went 1-for-3 last night with a double and a hit-by-pitch to extend his hitting streak to five games since 4/26...the Tennessee native is batting .563 (9-for-16) during that span, leading the international league (min. 10 AB), while ranking third with a .588 OBP...his double marked the 125th hit of his Red Wing career, making him one of just 16 players in the Nationals era (since 2021) to record 125+ hits with the club.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD: Replacing RHP JACK SINCLAIR, who recorded two outs without allowing a run last night, RHP JULIAN FERNÁNDEZ threw just four pitches before he was removed but extended his hitless appearance streak to 10 consecutive games...this is the longest hitless streak by a Red Wing since at least 2004, and is the longest active streak in professional baseball (MLB & MiLB)...RHP TREVOR GOTT followed and turned in his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance, striking out two across 1.1 hitless frames...over the last 24 games since 4/10, the Red Wings bullpen ranks second in the International League with a .216 batting average against, and third with a 3.82 ERA (40 ER/94.1 IP) and 1.37 WHIP.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2004: Former Red Wing OF MICHAEL RESTOVICH became the first Rochester player in nearly 23 years to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat against Durham on May 8, 2004...Restovich recorded the "natural cycle", collecting a single, double, triple, and home run in order, becoming the first Red Wing to hit for the cycle since OF JOHN SHELBY on August 6, 1981 at Syracuse... Restovich wasted little time making history, singling during Rochester's eight-run first inning before completing the cycle with a fifth inning home run off RHP Jose Veras as part of a 15-3 Red Wings victory...no Rochester player has hit for the cycle since.







International League Stories from May 8, 2026

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