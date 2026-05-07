Rochester Falls to Syracuse in a Low-Scoring Game Two

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







After the rain-shortened game one of their six-game series in Syracuse, the Rochester Red Wings (17-18) fell to the Syracuse Mets (19-15) in a full nine-inning affair Wednesday night, with the final score being 3-1. Rochester went into the seventh inning with only two hits, and were only able to score late in the eighth inning from an RBI double blasted by RF Dylan Crews. Three Red Wings relievers combined to hold Syracuse scoreless through the final 4.0 frames, highlighted by 1.1 innings of work by RHP Seth Shuman.

The Red Wings defense began the game with a sequence in the bottom of the first that featured a pickoff from RHP Luis Perales, immediately followed by a home run off the bat of 1B Ryan Clifford to give the Mets an early 1-0 advantage. Rochester was able to avoid further damage, inducing the third out on the very next pitch.

Syracuse continued their early scoring in the bottom of the second, after 3B Yonny Hernandez hit a single through the left side, followed by an RBI double to left that barely stayed inside the park by C Hayden Senger, making the score 2-0 in favor of the Mets.

One inning later, the Mets bats stayed hot after CF Nick Morabito got to first safely after a force out at second, and was able to reach home shortly after Christian Arroyo logged an RBI single of his own, extending the Syracuse lead to 3-0.

Perales and the Wings' held the Mets scoreless in the fourth, and were then able to generate their first threat of the day on offense in the top of the fifth. with bases loaded after their first hit of the evening by LF Robert Hassell III, 2B Phillip Glasser getting walked, and DH Christian Franklin being hit by a pitch. This opportunity was short lived after an acrobatic third out made by former Red Wing SS Jackson Cuff, keeping the score at 3-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mets had two runners on base to potentially blow their lead open, but left the inning as Rochester was given yet another opportunity to climb back into the game with their bats. In the ensuing half-inning, the Red Wings were able to get two men on base, after Christian Franklin was once again hit by a pitch, and C Harry Ford singled. Dylan Crews was able to send one of them home after he laced an RBI double to center field, cutting their deficit to 3-1. The Red Wings were unable to score again in the half inning, being down two runs heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Rochester had their final opportunity in the ninth inning, leading off with CF Andrew Pinckney, who was walked. The former Crimson Tide eventually made it to second, but after a diving catch made by 2B Christian Arroyo off a Christian Franklin pop-up, the Mets were able to hold on and even up the series with a final score of 3-1.

Hard-throwing right-hander Luis Perales took the ball for Rochester in game two of their series in the Salt City. The Venezuela native allowed three earned runs on five hits across 5.0 innings of work, while striking out five and walking one. Seth Shuman took over in the sixth, turning in 1.1 scoreless frames on one hit with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. LHP Erik Tolman came on to finish the seventh and did not allow a hit while striking out and walking one. RHP Eddy Yean covered the eighth, walking just one across a hitless frame.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is RF Dylan Crews. Crews made his initial mark on the game after RF A.J. Ewing hit a 288-foot fly ball that would have at least been a double, and Crews, the Florida native, laid out with a full extension of the body and secured the diving catch. Three innings later, Crews gave the Red Wings their biggest spark of the evening with an RBI double, giving them the first and only run scored. Crews is now just four hits away from 100 as a Red Wing, across just 94 games played.

The Red Wings will look to re-take the series lead against Syracuse in game three Thursday night. RHP Andry Lara will take the ball for Rochester against a familiar face, former Red Wing and current Met RHP Bryce Conley. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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