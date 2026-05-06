Right-Handed Pitcher Jared Jones Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Jared Jones had his major league rehab assignment transferred from Single-A Bradenton as the Indianapolis Indians begin a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Victory Field. Jones will start Game 1 of today's 7.0-inning doubleheader with first pitch at 1:05 PM. He is the first major league rehabber assigned to Indy this season.

Jones, 24, began the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery in May 2025. In one start with Bradenton on April 29, 2026, his first professional outing since the 2024 season, Jones reached triple-digits on his fastball eight times across 3.0 hitless innings and topped out at 101.1 MPH.

The Whittier, Calif. native made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2024, and holds a 6-8 record, 4.14 ERA (56er/121.2ip) and 132 strikeouts in 22 starts with the Pirates. Wednesday afternoon's start will be Jones' 20th career appearance (19th start) with Indianapolis, after tallying 115 strikeouts in 93.0 innings with the club from 2023-24.

Jones was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of La Mirada (Whittier, Calif.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on March 28, 2024.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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