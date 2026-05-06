Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Syracuse

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (17-17) vs. Syracuse Mets (18-15)

Wednesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Luis Perales (0-3, 4.35) vs. RHP Jack Wenninger (2-1, 1.61)

REIGN OR SHINE: On a slippery, sprinkling, and eventually a showering Syracuse Tuesday evening, the Rochester Red Wings began their six-game series against their Thruway rival Syracuse Mets with a 3-2 win, shortened to just six innings due to rain....two clutch RBI from 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and DH ROBERT HASSELL III in the fourth was enough to seal the Red Wings' season-high third consecutive victory...RHP RILEY CORNELIO picked up the win on the mound, limiting the Mets to one earned across 4.2 innings...Rochester looks to run their winning streak to four games tonight, sending RHP LUIS PERALES to the mound against Syracuse RHP Jack Wenninger...

This marked the Red Wings first rain-shortened game at NBT Bank Stadium since 9/9/2023.

PERALES-IZING STUFF: Coming off his first relief appearance of 2026, RHP LUIS PERALES is will take the mound to start Wednesday night's contest at Syracuse...the flame-throwing righty tossed 6.0 innings out of the pen against Worcester his last time out on 4/30, allowing two earned on three hits and two walks, striking out four...Perales averages 98.6 MPH on his four-seam fastball this season, ranking second fastest among International League starters trailing only Scranton/WB's RHP Carlos Lagrange (99.2 MPH).

In Perales' MiLB career, he boasts a 2.63 ERA (27 ER/92.1 IP) in 27 games (26 GS) on the road, while adding on 125 strikeouts.

HAWAIIAN CORN-ELIO BREAD: RHP RILEY CORNELIO earned the win on the mound last night against the Mets, his third of the 2026 season...in 4.2 innings pitched, Cornelio allowed only one run, three hits, and two walks while striking out five...in two MiLB appearances as a reliever, the Hawaii native posts a 0.77 ERA (1 ER/11.2 IP) with 13 strikeouts and a .175 BAA...his first relief appearance came with Double-A Harrisburg on 6/19/2025, where the righty threw 7.0 shutout innings and fanned eight batters after replacing former Red Wing RHP Derek Law in the second inning...

Three wins are tied for most among all Red Wings pitchers with RHP SETH SHUMAN.

WEDNESDAYS ARE FOR THE WINGS: The Red Wings come into tonight's matchup with a 4-0 record when playing on Wednesdays this season, primarily because of their effectiveness on the mound...the Flower City's team ranks in the top three among International League pitching staffs on Wednesdays in saves (1st, 3), hits allowed (1st, 21), earned runs (1st, 10), ERA (2nd, 2.50), walks (T-2nd, 17), and home runs allowed (T-3rd, 3).

PIG PEN(ROD): LHP ZACH PENROD came in with two outs in the sixth last night, inducing a flyout to end the inning...because the game was called after the frame due to rain, he notched his first affiliated save...the former Independent Leaguer was credited with four saves during his time away from the affiliated Minor Leagues from 2021-2024...Penrod becomes the seventh Red Wing this season to tally a save, and is the first left-hander to do so at NBT Bank Stadium since Gabriel Moya on 6/28/2018.

MOR-ALES FOR ME: 3B YOHANDY MORALES went 1-for-1 in last night's shortened game with a single, a hit-by-pitch, a walk, and a run scored...the Florida native now has a 12-game on-base streak ranging back to 4/22, passing his season-high on-base streak of 11 games he set from 3/27-4/9...over his active streak, Morales is batting .385 (15-for-39) with three homers, three doubles, six RBI, and a .500 OBP...the 24-year-old is one of five players in the International League this season with two separate on-base streaks of at least 10 games...

Morales has also scored a run in four consecutive games, the longest active streak for the Wings and third longest this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1931: On this day 95 years ago, the Red Wings took the field for their home opener in front of a franchise-record 19,006 fans... news reports suggested that 21,000 people might have been on hand when those with free passes (and those sneaking in) were included... although Rochester lost the ballgame 4-1 to the Newark Bears, they would go on to win the International League with a 101-67 record behind Hall Of Fame manager BILLY SOUTHWORTH, two years prior to the first Governor's Cup.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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