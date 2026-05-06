Jumbo Shrimp Steal Game Two with Late Rally

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - One of the pitfalls of playing a 150-game season, like the Charlotte Knights do year in and year out, is that there are going to be some games where the breaks do not fall in your favor. Wednesday afternoon was one of those days for the Knights as they fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a final score of 7-6.

Charlotte built a 3-0 lead over the game's first five-and-a-half innings thanks to Home Runs by Dru Baker and LaMonte Wade Jr. The advantage probably should have been bigger; however, Jacksonville made an outstanding diving catch that saved a pair of runs early in the contest.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Jumbo Shrimp scored four runs on just two hits, both singles. Despite falling behind for the first time in the game, the Knights offense continued to do work. In the seventh, Michael Turner was called out attempting to stretch a single into a double and Caden Connor 's double missed being a Home Run by inches.

In the eighth, Korey Lee crushed what would have been a two-run Home Run but the ball leaked foul, once again a round-tripper missing by inches. Ryan Galanie did bring the tying run home later in the inning and Connor's two-run single gave the Knights a 6-4 lead.

Jacksonville used a two-run Home Run in the bottom of the eighth to level the score, then what appeared to be a three-run walk-off homer in the ninth actually turned into an RBI, walk-off double when the batter was called for being physically assisted in crossing home plate.

Tyler Gilbert, Garrett Schoenle, Adisyn Coffey, and Brandon Eisert all recorded scoreless appearances while Wade Jr. led the offense with a 3-for-4 performance.

Game three of the road trip is set for 7:05pm ET on Thursday evening.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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