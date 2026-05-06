RailRiders Even Series in 10
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Worcester Red Sox 9-7 in ten innings on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered twice and drove in five, helping pace a comeback effort to even this six-game set at one win apiece.
Nate Eaton staked Worcester to an early lead with a solo home run off Carlos Lagrange in the bottom of the first. The WooSox added a pair in the fourth on a Natha Hickey homer.
The RailRiders sent seven to the plate in the top of the fifth to take a 4-3 lead. Spencer Jones doubled home Kenedy Corona, and Fernández launched a Jacob Webb offering 425 feet to right, a three-run blast to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead. The Red Sox, however, countered quickly in the bottom of the fifth when former RailRider Mickey Gasper lined a two-run homer over the Worcester Wall in right for a 5-4 advantage.
With two down in the top of the seventh, Fernandez doubled and scored on a single from Oswaldo Cabrera to tie the game at 5-5.
In the ninth, Fernández drilled a 1-2 slider from Wyatt Olds over the high wall in right to push Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up 7-5. Worcester tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Braiden Ward and a sac fly from Nick Sogard.
Ernesto Martínez Jr. doubled in a pair in the top of the tenth to recapture the lead. The WooSox loaded the bases with no one out in the bottom of the inning, but Dylan Coleman struck out Anthony Seigler and induced two popouts to close the door.
Lagrange surrendered five runs on five hits over 4.1 innings with eight strikeouts. The RailRiders bullpen retired 12 straight between the fifth and ninth innings. Brad Hanner (2-0) was tagged with a blown save but earned the win. Coleman's three-batter work in the tenth registered his first save of the season. Wyatt Olds (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs over two innings.
Fernández went 4-for-5 and had his second multi-homer game of the season to lead the ten-hit offensive attack as the RailRiders moved to 5-1 in extra-inning games this season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester play game three of this set on Thursday night. Adam Kloffenstein and Isaac Coffey start for the RailRiders and WooSox, respectively. First pitch is slated for 6:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
19- 15
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