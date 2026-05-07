Omaha Splits Doubleheader in Indianapolis
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Omaha Storm Chasers (15-19) split their doubleheader with the Indianapolis Indians (13-22) on Wednesday afternoon, winning Game 1 and dropping Game 2. Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey (2-3) threw 5.0 scoreless innings and Josh Rojas hit a home run in Game 1, leading the Storm Chasers to a 5-0 victory. In Game 2, the Storm Chasers allowed just 3 hits, but Indianapolis starter Antwone Kelly (2-4) threw 6.1 innings in the 4-1 loss.
GAME 1: OMAHA 5, INDIANAPOLIS 0
Ramsey began Game 1 with a perfect 1st and 2nd inning, and the Storm Chasers opened the scoring in the top of the 3rd inning when Drew Waters hit an infield single that scored John Rave to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.
Ramsey followed with a scoreless bottom of the 3rd inning, then worked around a leadoff error in the 4th inning by inducing his Minor League-leading 12th double play of the season.
Waters extended the Storm Chasers' lead to 2-0 in the top of the 5th inning with an RBI double, and Ramsey navigated a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half to keep Omaha in front by 2 heading to the 6th inning.
The Storm Chasers turned to MLB rehabber Bailey Falter for the 6th inning, finishing Ramsey's afternoon with 5.0 scoreless innings, striking out 4 while allowing 3 hits and no walks. Falter didn't allow a run in the 6th inning despite putting runners on the corners.
Rojas some insurance in the top of the 7th inning, hitting a 3-run home run to put the Storm Chasers up 5-0 before right-hander Eli Morgan took the mound for the bottom of the 7th inning.
Morgan allowed a leadoff walk in the 7th inning but retired the next 3 batters to finish the 5-0 victory in Game 1.
GAME 2: INDIANAPOLIS 4, OMAHA 1
Game 2 started with the Storm Chasers loading the bases with 1 out in the top of the 1st inning, though Omaha couldn't score before the end of the inning.
Omaha starter Andrew Pérez (1-1) retired the Indians 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 1st inning, but a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 2nd inning brought home the first run of the game to put Indianapolis up 1-0.
Beck Way pitched the 3rd inning for the Storm Chasers, but the Indians hit an RBI double and 2-run single off him for a 4-0 Indianapolis lead.
The Storm Chasers scored their first run of the game in the top of the 4th inning when Dustin Dickerson hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-1.
The next 2 Storm Chasers relievers fired perfect frames, with Anthony Gose working the 4th inning and Mason Black the 5th inning. MLB rehabber Carlos Estévez recorded 2 outs in the 6th inning, but exited with the athletic trainer and Helcris Olivárez finished the inning without allowing a run.
Omaha couldn't manage any runs in the 7th inning, finishing the 4-1 loss.
The Storm Chasers return to Victory Field to rematch the Indians for Game 3 of the series with Mitch Spence scheduled to start for Omaha. First pitch is set for 10:05 A.M. CT.
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