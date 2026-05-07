Stripers Score Three in Ninth to Trip up Tides, 8-6
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers (22-13) scored five runs over the final two innings on Wednesday night, upending the Norfolk Tides (13-22) 8-6 at Harbor Park. With their ninth come-from-behind victory of the year, the Stripers took a 2-0 series lead.
Decisive Plays: The Stripers trailed 3-0 after the first inning but immediately got an answer as Brewer Hicklen belted a two-run home run (4) to the roof of the left field picnic pavilion in the top of the second inning. Norfolk stretched the lead to 4-2 in the third, but Gwinnett kept it close on Ha-Seong Kim's RBI single in the top of the fifth. Down 4-3 in the eighth, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. tied the game with an RBI double and scored the go-ahead run on a single up the middle by Chadwick Tromp. Norfolk took the lead right back in the bottom of the eighth on Jose Barrero's second homer of the game (6), a two-run shot to left off Joel Payamps (BS, 1, W, 1-0). The sudden 6-5 deficit didn't phase the Stripers, who loaded the bases in the ninth and got a game-tying walk from Nacho Alvarez Jr., go-ahead balk scoring Luke Williams, and insurance sacrifice fly from Rowdy Tellez. James Karinchak (S, 4) retired the side in order in the ninth.
Key Contributors: Victor Mederos struck out six over 4.0 scoreless, two-hit innings in relief of starter Anthony Molina to keep the Stripers in the game. Keirsey Jr. (2-for-5, double, RBI), Hicklen (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), and Williams (2-fo-4, double, 2 runs) each posted multi-hit efforts for Gwinnett. The Tides were led by Barrero, who went 2-for-3 with a pair of homers and three RBIs.
Noteworthy: Gwinnett won in its last at-bat for the seventh time this year (now 7-4) and for just the second time when trailing after eight innings (now 2-12). Hicklen's multi-hit effort extended his on-base streak to 16 games. Kim, on a rehab assignment for the Atlanta Braves, is batting .375 (3-for-8) with one RBI in two games with the Stripers.
Next Game (Thursday, May 7): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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