Stripers Slug Four Homers, But Get Walked off by Charlotte 10-9

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - The Gwinnett Stripers (20-13) led 8-4 midway through the eighth inning and tied the game at 9-9 in the top of the ninth but fell to the resilient Charlotte Knights (16-17) 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Field. Korey Lee's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth earned a 3-3 split of the series.

Decisive Plays: Brett Wisely opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning giving the Stripers a 2-0 lead. Charlotte went ahead 3-2 in the second on RBI doubles from Josh Breaux and Jacob Gonzalez. In the fourth, it was Wisely coming through again, this time with a game-tying double scoring Aaron Schunk. In the sixth, Wisely led off with a triple to center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tristin English to put Gwinnett ahead 4-3. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. belted a pair of solo homers (3) in the sixth and eighth, and Chadwick Tromp homered (3) back-to-back with Keirsey Jr. in the eighth for an 8-4 lead. The Knights took a 9-8 lead on back-to-back homers in the eighth from LaMont Wade Jr. and Lee, but Rowdy Tellez tied it at 9-9 in the ninth with a long solo blast to right (7). In the ninth, the Knights loaded the bases and scored on Lee's single to left-center off James Karinchak (L, 2-1).

Key Contributors: Wisely finished a homer shy of the cycle for the Stripers (3-for-5, double, triple, 3 RBIs). Keirsey Jr. (2-for-4, 2 homers, 2 RBIs) homered twice. Wade (2-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Lee (3-for-6, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in five of Charlotte's 10 runs.

Noteworthy: Brewer Hicklen went 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 14 games but saw his Gwinnett record-tying 10-game run scoring streak snapped. Keirsey Jr. delivered Gwinnett's second multi-homer game of the season, and he and Tromp turned in the club's second set of back-to-back homers this week.

Next Game (Tuesday, May 5): Gwinnett Stripers at Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

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