Bisons Stopped by Scranton in Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - A big six-run bottom of the fourth inning doomed the Buffalo Bisons in their 7-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.

Jose Berríos made his second Major League injury rehab start with the Bisons of the week, pitching three and two-third innings. He struck out one while allowing seven runs on six hits.

Buffalo answered back in the top of the second following a Spencer Jones solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Charles McAdoo led off the top of the second and scored with two out. Back-to-back base hits with two out against Danny Watson evened the game 1-1. Carlos Mendoza was followed by a Je'Von Ward RBI base hit for his first career Triple-A run driven in.

The RailRiders scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to open up a six-run lead over Buffalo. Seth Brown hit a two-run home run after Oswaldo Cabrera led off the inning with a base hit. Jones added his second home run of the game later in the inning. His two-out grand slam was his second multi-home run game of the series and made the lead 7-1 in favor of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Ward had a pair of hits in the loss to the RailRiders. Riley Tirotta also accounted for one of the six base hits for Buffalo. Josh Fleming worked four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, as well.

The road trip continues on Tuesday morning against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Join the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin for the 11:00 a.m. first pitch. Pregame coverage begins at 10:40 a.m.







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.