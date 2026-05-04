Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Ekness Makes Major League Debut
Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Josh Ekness made his major league debut on Sunday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loadDepot park.
A 24-year-old from The Woodlands, Texas, Ekness needed only seven pitches to get through a perfect eighth inning of Miami's 7-2 loss to Philadelphia. He notched one lineout and a pair of ground outs.
Ekness was originally selected by the Marlins in the 12th round of the 2023 draft out of the University of Houston. He broke out during the 2024 season, posting a 1.91 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 66.0 innings over 48 games between Low-A Jupiter, High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. Ekness began the 2025 campaign with Pensacola, going 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 52.2 innings in 43 games before earning a promotion at the end of the season to Jacksonville, where he made three appearances.
The 2026 season saw Ekness break Spring Training with the Jumbo Shrimp. Over nine appearances before his promotion, he struck out 21 against six walks in 12.2 innings.
Ekness is the third Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the major leagues during the 2026 season, following infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (March 29, Marlins) and right-hander Matt Pushard (March 29, St. Louis Cardinals). A total of 1,059 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.
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