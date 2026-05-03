WooSox Drop Series Finale in Rochester

Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox infielder Vinny Capra

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc) Worcester Red Sox infielder Vinny Capra(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Tayla Bolduc)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (18-14) dropped the series finale to the Rochester Red Wings (16-17) on Sunday afternoon at ESL Ballpark by a 6-3 final to split the six-game series with the Washington Nationals Triple-A affiliate.

The Red Wings scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first when Dylan Crews singled home a run.

The WooSox tied the game the top of the fourth. With one out and Vinny Capra at second, Anthony Seigler ripped an RBI double into right-center field.

Rochester regained the lead in the home half of the fourth thanks to a force out.

In the bottom of the sixth, a solo home run from Crews and a two-run shot from Andrew Pinckney extended Rochester's lead to 5-1.

Allan Castro hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to cut the deficit to 5-2.

Nate Eaton's sacrifice fly in the eighth made it a 5-3 game, but Trey Lipscomb lined an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to give the Red Wings a 6-3 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

Worcester split the six-game set in Rochester.

Vinny Capra went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Capra has four consecutive multi-hit games. He went 9-for-19 in the series with seven extra-base hits.

Anthony Seigler finished 3-for-4 with an RBI double, a stolen base, and a run scored. Seigler has hit safely in four straight games, going 7-for-13 with three extra-base hits and four RBI during this stretch.

The WooSox will enjoy an off-day tomorrow before beginning a six-game series and homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park. Radio coverage begins at 5:45 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

Images from this story







International League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.