Tides Drop Series Finale At Nashville
Published on May 3, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (13-20) fell to the Nashville Sounds (17-16), 5-1, on Sunday at First Horizon. The Tides go 3-3 on the road trip before returning home Tuesday to host Gwinnett.
The lone Tides run would not come until the eighth inning when Johnathan Rodríguez launched a solo home run. It was his first of the season. Nashville controlled the whole game, however, scoring two runs in the third and three runs in the sixth. Norfolk managed just four hits in the loss.
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