Hit Barrage Leads Tides To Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (12-19) defeated the Nashville Sounds (16-15), 6-5, on Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Tides tied a season-high with 15 hits to even the series at 2-2.

Norfolk held the lead for the entire game since the top of the first. Creed Willems led a three-run inning with a two-run homer, his fifth of the season. He would finish the game with three RBI on two hits.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand capped the Tides scoring in the fifth with a solo home run in the fourth. Nashville scored their five runs in two innings, getting two runs in the first and three runs in the sixth. The Tides bullpen would hold the line in the 6-5 win.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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