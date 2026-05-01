WooSox Continue Domination in Rochester with Doubleheader Sweep

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Worcester Red Sox (17-12) piled up three home runs and seven extra base hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Rochester Red Wings (14-16) by scores of 4-3 and 7-3 on Thursday afternoon at ESL Ballpark. The WooSox have swept both twinbills they've played in 2026, also taking a pair from St. Paul on April 5.

The WooSox opened the scoring in the top of the 1st inning in game one against Rochester opener, and former WooSox lefty, Zach Penrod. A single, walk and error loaded the bases with nobody out for Kristian Campbell who drew a walk to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. Allan Castro followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 2-0 WooSox.

With the score 2-1 after a Dylan Crews homer in the bottom of the 1st, Matt Thaiss began the top of the 2nd with a solo home run to center field on the first pitch thrown by new Red Wings pitcher Luis Perales, also a former WooSox, to make it 3-1. The WooSox increased their lead to 4-1 in the top of the 3rd on an RBI groundout by Vinny Capra.

In the bottom of the 5th the Red Wings cut the WooSox lead to 4-2 on an RBI double by Zack Short and Andrés Chaparro made it 4-3 with a leadoff homer in the 7th but Jack Anderson shut the door retiring the final three hitters in order to end the ballgame.

Worcester starter Alec Gamboa (1-1) got the win in game one allowing just two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings, while Penrod (0-2) took the loss allowing two runs (one earned) in 0.2 innings. Anderson got the final four outs to notch his first save of the season.

In game two, the WooSox jumped out to a 1-0 lead two batters into the ballgame when Capra launched a solo home run to left field off Rochester starter Riley Cornelio.

The WooSox extended their lead with three runs in the top of the 3rd. Braiden Ward got the frame started with a solo home run to right field to make it 2-0 and Capra followed with a double. After a walk, Anthony Seigler roped a double to right center field to give the WooSox a 4-0 lead.

After the Red Wings got a run in the 3rd to make it 4-1, the WooSox added a run in the 4th on an RBI single by Mikey Romero and two more in the top of the 5th on singles by Castro and Jason Delay to extend the Worcester lead to 7-1.

The Red Wings tallied two runs in the bottom of the 6th against Worcester reliever Wyatt Olds to make it 7-3, but Olds fired a scoreless bottom of the 7th to end the ballgame.

Angel Bastardo (2-0) picked up the win for the WooSox in game two with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief, while Cornelio (2-1) took the loss for Rochester allowing five runs over 3.0 innings.

Following the doubleheader sweep the WooSox will look to keep it rolling in game four this week in Rochester, sending right-hander Isaac Coffey (0-1, 1.86) to the mound opposite Red Wings righty Andy Lara (1-2, 3.52) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. Pregame coverage begins at 5:45 pm on the WooSox Radio Network.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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