SWB Splits Twinbill with Buffalo

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Buffalo Bisons Friday night at PNC Field. Adam Kloffenstein worked a quality start in game one to lock down the decision for the RailRiders. The Bisons took an early lead in the nightcap to help secure the split.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring with a second inning sac fly from Ernesto Martinez Jr. The RailRiders added a run on three straight singles in the third with Spencer Jones driving in Jonathan Orenlas to extend the lead.

Right-hander Adam Kloeffenstein (1-1) blanked the Bisons over six innings, allowing a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts. Rafael Montero worked a four-batter seventh, allowing a hit with a pair of strikeouts in his first save of the year. Chad Dallas (0-2) allowed both runs on five hits over 4.2 innings in the loss.

George Lombard Jr., Jones, and Oswaldo Cabrera had two hits apiece to pace the RailRiders.

In game two, Buffalo took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first on three hits and two walks, keyed by a bases-loaded triple from Josh Rivera.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with a pair in the home half of the inning. Jones launched his eighth home run of the season, a 347-foot solo shot to left, to put the RailRiders on the board. Cabrera doubled in Yanquiel Fernandez to cut the deficit to three runs.

William Simonite's third inning two-run homer extended the Bisons advantage back to five runs, but Cabrera's second double of the game drove home Fernandez to cut the margin to four runs at 7-3.

Buffalo capped the scoring with a fifth inning run.

Dom Hamel (1-4) allowed the first seven runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Grant Rogers (1-3) garnered the win, going five innings with six strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo meet for game five of this six-game series on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at 2 P.M. with a popcorn bucket giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, courtesy of the Times-Leader, on A Day at the Movies. Brendan Beck gets the ball for the RailRiders against the Bisons and CJ Van Eyk. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05. For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

17- 13







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.