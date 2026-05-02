Mets Improve Win Streak to Four in Rain-Shortened Victory over IronPigs Friday
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - A big fourth inning helped lift the Syracuse Mets to a 6-3 rain-shortened win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Lehigh Valley (16-15) struck first in the top of the first inning. Steward Berroa reached on an error, stole second, and later scored on a groundout by Bryan De La Cruz, giving the IronPigs a 1-0 lead.
Syracuse (17-13) answered in the bottom of the third. A.J. Ewing worked a leadoff walk and Nick Morabito followed with a single. After both runners stole into scoring position, Ryan Clifford drew a walk to load the bases. Soon after, Eric Wagaman worked a bases-loaded walk to force in Ewing and tie the game, 1-1.
The Mets broke it open in the fourth inning. Vidal Bruján singled and Hayden Senger was hit by a pitch before Yonny Hernández lined an RBI single to give Syracuse a 2-1 lead. Next, Ewing singled to load the bases, and Morabito ripped a two-run ground-rule double to extend the advantage to 4-1. Later in the inning, Wagaman smacked a two-run double, scoring Ewing and Morabito and stretching the lead to 6-1.
Lehigh Valley responded in the fifth. Carter Kieboom singled and Liover Peguero walked before Robert Moore delivered an RBI single. Later in the inning, Peguero scored on a balk to trim the Syracuse lead to 6-3. Bryce Conley struck out Otto Kemp, representing the tying run, before the rain delay began.
A.J. Minter started the game on major league rehab. In one inning, Minter allowed one unearned run, threw 24 pitches and 14 of them for strikes. Bryce Conley picked up the win, tossing the final four innings with four strikeouts.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Lehigh Valley on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets pitcher Bryce Conley
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