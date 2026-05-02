May 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (14-15) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (13-16)

May 1 - 6:37 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Connor Noland (2-2, 6.75) vs. RHP John Brebbia (0-0, 3.95)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the St. Paul Saints are set to play the fourth of a six-game series at CHS Field tonight...right-hander Connor Noland is set to make his sixth start of the season and fourth on the road...right-hander John Brebbia is scheduled to start for St. Paul.

LOTS OF OFFENSE: Despite holding St. Paul to two hits, the I-Cubs fell 3-1 last night at CHS Field...Iowa mustered eight hits with James Triantos and Jonathon Long each having two... Brett Bateman doubled to give the I-Cubs their lone extra-base hit... Charlie Barnes suffered the loss as he allowed three runs on five hits... Luke Little, Ethan Roberts and Tyler Beede each tossed a scoreless frame in relief.

NOT MUCH ALLOWED: Last night, the I-Cubs allowed just two hits to St. Paul in the loss...marked the least amount of hits surrendered by Iowa since Sept. 2, 2025 vs. Omaha (also two)... prior to last night the I-Cubs had not lost a game in which they have allowed two or less hits since a 2-1 loss to Toledo on July 13, 2021.

WOW, THAT WAS FAST: Last Thursday's game vs. Louisville took just two hours and seven minutes...marked the fastest nine inning game by the I-Cubs since another two hour and seven minute game on Sept. 12, 2025 at Indianapolis...Iowa played two games under two hours last season, one on Sept. 19 vs. Toledo (1:59) and another on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55).

TRI: James Triantos tallied his 10th multi-hit game of the season last night...he hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday and his second in his last five games...Triantos also hit his third home run of the year, he did not reach four home runs last season until Aug 1.

WHOLE LOT OF NOTHING: The I-Cubs earned their first shutout victory of the season Saturday with a 5-0 win...it marked the first shutout win for Iowa since they took a 1-0 decision on Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo...the I-Cubs are 1-1 in games a team is blanked.

HOMETOWN KID: St. Paul native Brett Bateman hit his first Triple-A home run Tuesday...he also had an extra-base hit in three straight games, his longest such streak since he doubled in three consecutive games from April 13-16, 2024 with Advanced-A South Bend...Brett has also walked in seven straight games, which is the longest such streak of his career and longest by an I-Cub since Jonathon Long did so in eight consecutive games from July 13-26, 2025.

A LITTE OF EVERYTHING: I-Cubs infielder Pedro Ramírez went 1-for-4 with three runs, a home run, two RBI, a walk and two stolen bases Wednesday night...the home run was his eighth of the season which ties a career-high, done twice in Double-A Knoxville (2025) and Low-A Myrtle Beach (2023)...it also marks his second game this season in which he has had two stolen bases and a home run, the only other I-Cub to do so this season is Hayden Cantrelle on March 31 at Louisville...Ramírez leads the International League in RBI (31), extra-base hits (16) and total bases (67)...he also ranks among league leaders in runs scored (2nd, 25), home runs (T-2nd, 8), slugging percentage (3rd, .604), stolen bases (5th, 11), hits (T-6th, 34) and OPS (7th, .988).

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara hit his ninth home run of the season Tuesday...his nine home runs lead the International League and he also ranks tied for third with 14 extra-base hits.

HOMER HAPPY: The Iowa Cubs surrendered six home runs to the Saints Tuesday...marked the most homers the I-Cubs have gave up since May 21, 2025 at Columbus (also six).

AT ST. PAUL: The Iowa Cubs are set to play their first series vs. St. Paul this season...the club went 12-12 last season vs. St. Paul last season but tallied a 3-8 mark at CHS Field.

IT'S GONNA BE MAY: The I-Cubs are playing their first game in the month of May tonight...Iowa went exactly 14-14 in May last season, including a five game winning streak from May 14-17 vs. St. Paul at Principal Park.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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