Watson Leads Clippers with Hustle and Speed
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Clippers outfielder Kahlil Watson rarely finishes a game with a clean uniform, and Friday's spirited contest against Toledo was no different. The highly-touted Guardians prospect brought the hustle to the Mud Hens, but it wasn't enough as the Clippers fell to Toledo, 18-5.
Watson was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored on the evening. He helped break the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 1st, crossing home plate on a sac fly by Nolan Jones. Watson slid home safely on a close play in the 3rd inning, making it a RBI single for George Valera. One batter later, Jones crushed his sixth home run of the season into the Pedialyte Porch in right field to give the Clippers a promising 4-0 lead.
Gone, gone, gone #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/uaGDKji8Fo - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) May 1, 2026
Clippers skipper Andy Tracy would like to forget where things went from there. Toledo exploded for 18 runs beginning in the 5th inning, putting the game well out of reach in a flash.
Right-hander Pedro Avila (1-3) suffered the loss, allowing six runs in 5.2 innings of work with four strikeouts.
With the loss Friday, Columbus sees its record drop to 15-16, while Toledo improves to 17-14.
The Clippers and Mud Hens meet again on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05pm. Bring the kids for Princesses & Pirates Day at the ballpark! Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.
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