SWB Game Notes - May 1, 2026

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (13-16) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (16-12)

May 1, 2026 | Games 29 & 30 | Home Games 15 & 16 |

| PNC Field | First Pitch DH 5:05 P.M.

Game 1: RH Chad Dallas (0-1, 4.41) vs RH Adam Kloffenstein (0-1, 5.40)

Game 2: RH Grant Rogers (0-3, 6.98) RH Dom Hamel (1-3, 7.89)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 30, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Down two runs in the top of the ninth, Buffalo tied the game, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre walked it off in the tenth for their second consecutive victory over the Bisons.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Bisons's starter Austin Voth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked in his first Triple-A at bat, advanced to third on Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones' single, and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage. Buffalo tied the game in the top of the third against Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange. Carlos Mendoza doubled home William Simoneit to even the contest at one. With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Bisons broke the tie on an RBI single from Josh Rivera for a 2-1 edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game in the home half of the frame. After Duke Ellis tripled with two outs, Jonathan Ornelas singled to tie the game at two.

After three scoreless frames, the RailRiders broke the tie on their tenth hit of the game in the seventh. Lombard Jr. walked for the second time and sprinted from first to score on a Yanquiel Fernández single to pull ahead 3-2. In the eighth, the Ernesto Martínez Jr. added an insurance run with his sixth home run of the season, a solo bomb to right center for a two-run cushion.Buffalo tied the game for the third time in the top of the ninth. An RBI double from Rivera plated Willie MacIver to narrow the deficit 4-3, and a Simoneit deep fly ball to center knotted the game at four. Simoneit attempted to cross home for an inside-the-park homer but was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.

With the go-ahead run 90 feet away in the top of the tenth, the Bisons' RJ Schreck sliced an offering from Kervin Castro to left center, but a highlight-reel diving catch from Ellis saved the run and kept the game tied at four.The RailRiders called game in the bottom of the tenth. Martinez Jr. started the inning at second, moved to third on an Ali Sánchez groundout, and scored on an Ornelas single for the victory.

Lombard Jr. was 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs, and a strikeout in his SWB debut.

Lagrange tossed 4.1 frames, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four. Voth threw 3.2 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. Castro (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings of work. Chase Lee (0-1) was charged with the loss.

NEWS AND NOTES

EXTRA ENERGY- With last night's extra inning contest, SWB has now played in four extended games this season. The first was on March 29 at Buffalo when a seven-inning contest became 10 frames. The RailRiders won 5-4. Last week, the team had two walk-offs in a pair of extra-inning games, including one going into the eleventh frame. The team has recorded four walks-off victories thanks to four different players.

RELIEVER RIVALRY- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.40 earned run average now in 28 games played. They are the second-best team of relievers in the International league, only to the Buffalo Bison who hold a 3.47 ERA. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 55 total base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 111.1 innings this season.

LONG BALLS ARE LOUD- With another a home run from Ernesto Martinez Jr., SWB has smacked 42 long balls on the season. This is tied for fifth most in all of Triple-A, despite playing two less games than most teams, behind the leading Iowa Cubs with 44. Spencer Jones leads the team with seven, while twelve players have hit at least one for the RailRiders.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.26 in his nine appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last six outings, compiling 9.1 clean innings. In that time, he has let up just six hits and one walk while striking out twelve. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

LET'S GO LOMBARD JR.- George Lombard Jr., 20, impressed in his first Triple-A game garnering a hit, a pair of walks, and two runs scored. The Yankees #1 prospect and #26 overall was drafted in the 1st round in 2023 above slot value for $3.3 million. Lombard Jr. got the bump up to the minor's highest level after batting .312 in 20 games with Somerset. The righty had 24 hits, including eight doubles and four home runs, with 10 runs batted in. He has stolen four bags thus far. Lombard Jr. played in the All-Star Futures Game last summer. He is the son of current Detroit Tigers' Bench Coach George Lombard Sr., who played six Major League seasons with Atlanta (1998-2000), Detroit (2002), Tampa Bay (2003) and Washington (2006). His brother, Jacob, is one of the top prospects going into the 2026 draft.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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