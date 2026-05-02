Bats Continue Winning Ways with 9-5 Victory

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats continued their winning road trip, leading from start to finish in a 9-5 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park. This clinches a winning road trip for the Bats, who have won seven of the first 10 games with two games left.

Louisville continued its first inning success by plating three runs in the first inning on Friday, with a RBI ground out from Francisco Urbaez and a clutch two-out, two-run single from Michael Chavis. The Bats have now scored 33 runs in the first inning through 31 games this season.

Chavis continued his strong night in the third with another two-out RBI single to center to score Michael Toglia, who reached earlier in the frame with single of his own. Edwin Arroyo tripled and came around to score Louisville's fifth run an inning later, while more RBI singles from Toglia and Urbaez ballooned Louisville's lead to 7-0 in the fourth.

Omaha got on the board with two runs against Bats starter Davis Daniel in the bottom of the inning, but the Bats righty did well to limit the damage. He allowed just one more run on a John Rave solo homer for the remainder of his outing. Over 6.0 innings, he allowed three hits on four runs with one walk and seven strikeouts to earn his team-leading fourth win of the season.

The Bats added on a couple more runs on late RBI singles from Will Banfield and Urbaez, making it 9-3.

In relief of Daniel, Hagen Danner and Anthony Misiewicz fired scoreless innings. Yunior Marte struggled mightily in the ninth, giving up two runs while getting two outs and leaving with two men on base. Sam Benschoter was called upon with the game on the line and struck out John Rave to end the win.

As a team, Louisville stole six stolen bases, their most since recording six on April 21, 2013 at Indianapolis. Four different Bats recorded multiple hits in the victory.

Next Game: Saturday, May 2, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Nick Lodolo (MLB Rehab) vs. Storm Chasers Pitcher TBA







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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