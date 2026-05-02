Bats Continue Winning Ways with 9-5 Victory
Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats continued their winning road trip, leading from start to finish in a 9-5 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night at Werner Park. This clinches a winning road trip for the Bats, who have won seven of the first 10 games with two games left.
Louisville continued its first inning success by plating three runs in the first inning on Friday, with a RBI ground out from Francisco Urbaez and a clutch two-out, two-run single from Michael Chavis. The Bats have now scored 33 runs in the first inning through 31 games this season.
Chavis continued his strong night in the third with another two-out RBI single to center to score Michael Toglia, who reached earlier in the frame with single of his own. Edwin Arroyo tripled and came around to score Louisville's fifth run an inning later, while more RBI singles from Toglia and Urbaez ballooned Louisville's lead to 7-0 in the fourth.
Omaha got on the board with two runs against Bats starter Davis Daniel in the bottom of the inning, but the Bats righty did well to limit the damage. He allowed just one more run on a John Rave solo homer for the remainder of his outing. Over 6.0 innings, he allowed three hits on four runs with one walk and seven strikeouts to earn his team-leading fourth win of the season.
The Bats added on a couple more runs on late RBI singles from Will Banfield and Urbaez, making it 9-3.
In relief of Daniel, Hagen Danner and Anthony Misiewicz fired scoreless innings. Yunior Marte struggled mightily in the ninth, giving up two runs while getting two outs and leaving with two men on base. Sam Benschoter was called upon with the game on the line and struck out John Rave to end the win.
As a team, Louisville stole six stolen bases, their most since recording six on April 21, 2013 at Indianapolis. Four different Bats recorded multiple hits in the victory.
Next Game: Saturday, May 2, 7:05 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)
Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Nick Lodolo (MLB Rehab) vs. Storm Chasers Pitcher TBA
International League Stories from May 1, 2026
- Storm Chasers Fall, 9-5, to Bats - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Rally in Sixth and Seventh - Fall to Memphis - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Corrals Chaotic Friday Night Win over Indianapolis - Memphis Redbirds
- Late Game Rally Falls Short for Sounds in 6-5 Loss to Tides - Nashville Sounds
- Jenkins Ties Franchise Record with Three Doubles, But Saints Fall, 6-5, to I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Continue Winning Ways with 9-5 Victory - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Defeats St. Paul on Back of Four RBI from Alcántara - Iowa Cubs
- Hit Barrage Leads Tides To Win - Norfolk Tides
- Schweitzer Shoves But Knights Edged by Stripers - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Dominate in Huge Comeback Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rogers Wins in Bisons Split - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Blown out at Home - Durham Bulls
- SWB Splits Twinbill with Buffalo - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Back-To-Back Blasts by Alvarez, Tellez Just Enough in Stripers' 4-3 Win over Knights - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Crush Bulls 12-0 in One-Hitter - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Fall Late to WooSox in Friday Night Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Watson Leads Clippers with Hustle and Speed - Columbus Clippers
- Five-Run Seventh Keys WooSox to Comeback Win in Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- 'Pigs Drop Fourth Straight in Rain-Shortened Contest in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Mets Improve Win Streak to Four in Rain-Shortened Victory over IronPigs Friday - Syracuse Mets
- May 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- 2nd Annual 4th of July Family Fest Announced - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - May 1, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Announce 3-Game "America's 250th Celebration Weekend,' with Free Ticket Offer to Veteran/Active Duty Military Members - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Continue Domination in Rochester with Doubleheader Sweep - Worcester Red Sox
- Coleman Crow Spins Gem in Game Two to Help Nashville Split Doubleheader - Nashville Sounds
- Norfolk Splits Doubleheader At Nashville - Norfolk Tides
- Redbirds Becomes First MiLB Team to 20 Wins with Victory over Indians - Memphis Redbirds
- Waters' Walk-Off Snaps Skid for Storm Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.