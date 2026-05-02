Jenkins Ties Franchise Record with Three Doubles, But Saints Fall, 6-5, to I-Cubs

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Through the first four innings on Friday night at CHS Field the St. Paul Saints offense looked like it was going to set a record for doubles. They banged out five doubles as a team, three by Walker Jenkins, but managed just two hits over the final five innings and lost 6-5 to the Iowa Cubs in front of 4,396.

The teams exchanged runs in the first with the Iowa Cubs getting a walk to James Triantos, he stole second, and scored on an RBI double to right-center by Jonathan Long making it 1-0.

In the bottom of the inning Jenkins led off with a double to center, took third on a fly out, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Emmanuel Rodriguez making it 1-1.

The I-Cubs loaded the bases in the second with one out on a couple walks and a single. An RBI groundout by Triantos gave the I-Cubs a 2-1 lead.

The top of the order got it done for the Saints in the third. Noah Cardenas, the number nine hitter, led off with a walk. Jenkins followed with a ground rule double to left-center putting runners at second and third. Kaelen Culpepper followed that with a ground rule double of his own to center driving in both runs and putting the Saints up 3-2. After a Rodriguez walk put runners at first and second, Gabby Gonzalez' fly out moved Culpepper to third. Kyler Fedko made it 4-2 with an RBI fielder's choice.

With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, the Saints got back-to-back doubles by Cardenas and Jenkins to plate a run increasing the lead to 5-2. Jenkins finished the night 3-5 with a franchise tying high and career-high three doubles, an RBI, and two runs scored. The three doubles tied a record set by five other players in Triple-A franchise history and 22 players from the Independent days.

Kendry Rojas, who entered play having not given up a run in 11.2 innings between the Saints and the Minnesota Twins, extended the streak by 3.0 additional innings before getting tagged for his first runs of the season. In the fifth he gave up a leadoff single to Pedro Ramírez and with one out the leagues leading home run hitter Kevin Alcántara added to his total with a two-run shot to center, his 10th of the season, cutting the lead to 5-4. Rojas went 3.1 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three.

The heart of the I-Cubs order gave them the lead in the seventh. With one out Ramírez reached on an infield single to third. Long blistered a single into left-center field putting runners at first and second. Alcántara gave the I-Cubs the lead with a two-run double off the wall in right-center.

The Saints had an opportunity in the ninth when Cardenas led off by reaching on a throwing error from Ramírez at third. With one out Culpepper singled to right putting runners at first and second, but Ryan Kreidler struck out and Gonzalez flew out to end the game.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday afternoon at 2:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Zebby Matthews (1-2, 5.91) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Paul Campbell (0-2, 11.57). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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