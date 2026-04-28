Culpepper and Rodriguez Smash Two Homers Apiece, Saints Blast Six Long Balls, Knock out I-Cubs 9-5

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Two of the more prolific home run hitting teams in the International League this season squared off on Tuesday morning at CHS Field, and it went exactly as one would expect. The St. Paul Saints smashed a season-high six home runs, led by two each by Kaelen Culpepper and Emmanuel Rodriguez, while the Iowa Cubs hit four. In the end, the Saints firepower was too much in a 9-5 victory in front of 4,342.

The Saints came out swinging in the first. Culpepper led off the inning with a solo homer to left, his fourth of the season and second leadoff homer of the year, making it 1-0. Walker Jenkins roped a double off the base of the wall in right-center and he scored on a single to center by Gabby Gonzalez increasing the lead to 2-0. It was the only run of the game not scored by way of the long ball. Ryan Kreidler then singled to right, putting runners at first and second. With one out Kyler Fedko made it 5-0 with a three-run blast to left-center, his sixth of the season.

The home run party continued for the Saints in the second when Gonzalez hit a solo homer to left-center, his seventh of the season, increasing the lead to 6-0.

The I-Cubs, who entered play second in the International League in long balls, hit two of their own in the third. University of Minnesota product Brett Bateman hit a solo homer to center, his first of the season, cutting the lead to 6-1. BJ Murray singled to right and James Triantos made it 6-3 with a two-run homer to right.

For just the second time in his career, Culpepper hit his second home run of the game, a solo blast to left-center in the fourth, his fifth of the season, putting the Saints up 7-3. Culpepper went 3-5 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Rodriguez hit the second hardest hit ball in baseball this season, a 118.3 mile per hour laser over the right field wall, his first of the day and fifth of the season, giving the Saints an 8-3 lead. The 118.3 mph home run is the hardest home run in baseball and trails only O'Neil Cruz' 119.0 mph double with the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals on April 16.

The leagues leading home run hitter, Kevin Alcántara, hit a solo homer in the sixth, his ninth of the season, reducing the Saints lead to 8-4.

Rodriguez followed up his fifth inning homer with a seventh inning solo blast, his second of the game and sixth of the season, making it 9-4. It was the third time in his career he homered twice in a game. Rodriguez went 2-4 with two home runs, two RBI, and two runs scored.

Hayden Cantrelle finished the scoring in the game with a one out solo homer in the ninth for the I-Cubs, his second of the season, making it 9-5.

The six home runs hit by the Saints were tied for the third most in franchise history. The 10 combined home runs were the second most in franchise history only behind the 11 hit between the same two teams on April 16, 2025 at Principal Park when the I-Cubs hit eight home runs and the Saints hit three.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Ryan Gallagher (NR) to the mound against I-Cubs LHP Ty Blach (1-1, 3.00). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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