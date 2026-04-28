WooSox Game Information

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Tonight's WooSox Starting Lineup

Nick Sogard 1B

Nate Eaton CF

Mickey Gasper DH

Kristian Campbell RF

Anthony Seigler 3B

Mikey Romero 2B

Allan Castro LF

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Jason Delay C

Seth Martinez RHP

APRIL 28th WORCESTER (15-11) at ROCHESTER (13-14) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox RHP Seth Martinez (1-0, 4.24) vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Chandler Champlain (0-0, 4.20)

Rolling in Rochester - The Worcester Red Sox - who have gone 33-17 while playing in Rochester since their inaugural season of 2021 (including winning 17 of their last 23 games here in the Flower City) - begin a 6-game series at newly-named ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY this evening at 6:05 pm. The WooSox and Red Wings (AAA-Washington) play tonight & tomorrow night both at 6:05 pm, Thursday morning at 11:05 am, Friday night at 6:05 pm, and then over the weekend with afternoon games on Saturday & Sunday both at 1:05 pm. Tonight's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM and The Pike 100.1 FM with Jim Cain & Alex Jensen on the call.

Besting Rochester - Worcester posted their best record in their history against any International League opponent in a single season last year vs. Rochester going 18-6 vs. the Red Wings (8-4 here in Rochester and 10-2 at home at Polar Park in Worcester) for a .750 winning pct. In 2024, the WooSox went 16-7 vs. Lehigh Valley and that .696 winning pct. was their best against any IL foe (of more than six games) since they came into existence in 2021 before last year's dominance of the Red Wings. During their inaugural 2021 Covid-impacted season, the WooSox only faced five different opponents all year and they had their most success against Lehigh Valley going 22-13 (.629). In 2022 the Sox were 14-10 vs. Buffalo and in 2023 they finished 15-8 vs. Buffalo (both their best marks each year).

Wings To Go - Worcester has won 32 of their last 44 games in Rochester since the latter part of the 2021 season. Last year the Sox were 8-4 at then-Innovative Field taking 5 of 6 games from April 15-20, 2025 and then splitting a 6-game set in Rochester last July 8-13. Worcester swept a 6-game series from the Red Wings at Polar Park last June 3-8 marking the second-ever WooSox 6-game sweep in their 5+-year history with the other coming in Rochester from August 31 - September 5, 2021. And the Sox ended the 2025 season by taking 4 of 6 from the Wings in Worcester last September 16-21.

Turning the Beat Around - Worcester has won 5 of their last 7 games following their season-high 5-game losing streak from April 14-18. They were 10-4 on April 12th for the best start in franchise-history. The WooSox have been above .500 since April 1st.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has two multi-hit games in his last four games (5-for-15) with 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 19 of his last 21 games (23-for-80, .288) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 4 straight (5-for-12) with 1 2B, 6 BB, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 14 of his last 17 games (18-for-55, .327) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored. Leads the International League with his .464 OBP and is T2nd in the league with 22 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Has had back-to-back 3-hit games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI and has hit safely in 5 of his last 7 games (13-for-28,,464) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is tied for 5th in league in RBI (21) and tied for 6th in walks (21).

Mikey Romero Has a 5-game hitting streak (6-for-20, .300).

Nick Sogard Has hit in 4 of his last 5 games (8-for-16) with 2 2B, 4 RBI, 9 BB, and 7 runs scored. He has reached base safely 20 of his 23 games this season. Is tied for the league lead with 24 Walks and 6th in Runs (18).

Braiden Ward Has 9 HBP in his 16 games played. Is87th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jack Anderson Last 2 starts has not allowed a run in 10 innings with 6 hits, 1 walk, and 11 strikeouts.

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with an 0.86 ERA in 5 GS (3 R, 2 ER in 21 IP). He is 2nd in the league with his 0.86 ERA, has the 4rd Lowest Batting Average Against (.162), and is 2nd in WHIP (0.71).

Isaac Coffey Last 3 starts has given up 2 runs in 9.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Tayron Guerrero In 8 relief appearances has allowed 1 run in 8.1 IP. Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Wyatt Olds In his last 4 relief appearances has given up 1 run in 6.2 IP with 13 SO.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Rochester:

Wed. 6:05 pm LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 8.59) vs. RHP Luis Perales (0-3, 4.91)

Thur. 11:05 am LHP Michael Sansone (1-1, 2.61) vs. RHP Riley Cornelio (2-0, 2.45)

Fri. 6:05 pm RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 1.86) vs. RHP Andy Lara (1-2, 3.52)

Sat. 1:05 pm TBD vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 5.32)

Sun. 1:05 pm TBD vs. RHP Chandler Champlain







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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