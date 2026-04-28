Four-Run Fourth Not Enough in 9-7 Loss to Bulls
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Andrew Pintar homered and drove in four runs, but a four-run fourth inning was not enough on Tuesday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's comeback bid fell short in a 9-7 loss to the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Jumbo Shrimp (13-15) led 5-3 when Gavin Lux walked and Carson Williams singled to begin the Bulls' (10-18) fifth. Reynal Delgado notched an RBI single before a passed ball plated Williams to tie the score at five.
In the sixth, Blake Sabol hit a home run just inside the left field foul pole off Jacksonville reliever William Kempner (0-3) to put Durham in front 6-5.
The Bulls added to their lead in the seventh. With two outs, Tatem Levins singled. He scored from first on Justyn-Henry Malloy's double off the wall in left.
With the score 7-5, singles from Homer Bush Jr. and Lux, followed by a walk from Williams loaded the bases with no one out. A Delgado sacrifice fly and Dom Keegan RBI ground out gave Durham its largest lead at 9-5.
Jacksonville attempted to rally in the ninth. Jacob Berry and Joe Mack drew walks to start the frame before a fielder's choice that did not result in an out loaded the bases. Nathan Martorella lifted a sacrifice fly to bring in Berry. After an error reloaded the bases, Pintar's sacrifice fly made it 9-7. With runners on first and second, Matthew Etzel flied out to the wall in center to end the game.
The Bulls jumped out to the initial lead in the first. Lux drew a one-out walk to set up Williams' two-run homer for the game's first runs.
The Jumbo Shrimp answered back in the second. With one out, Maximo Acosta doubled and then scored on Pintar's RBI single.
After a Delgado solo shot in the third, Jacksonville grabbed its first and only lead in the fourth. Martorella led off with a single. After a line out, Pintar launched a two-run homer and Etzel followed with a solo bomb to go back-to-back. Two batters later, both Deyvison De Los Santos and Berry walked for Mack, who drove in De Los Santos with a base hit to further the advantage to 5-3.
Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Wednesday's 6:45 p.m. first pitch. LHP Dax Fulton (1-2, 7.41 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Brody Hopkins (0-2, 2.96 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
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