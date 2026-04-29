'Pigs Drop Opener in Syracuse

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Syracuse, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-12) erased an early 3-0 deficit, but the Syracuse Mets (14-13) answered back with seven unanswered runs to top the 'Pigs 10-4 on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Former 'Pig Christian Arroyo put the Mets on the board first, belting a three-run homer in the first.

Carter Kieboom answered back with a two-run shot of his own, his second of the year, to immediately cut it to a 3-2 deficit in the second. A two-out RBI single form Otto Kemp in the third tied the game before Óscar Mercado's sacrifice fly in the fourth put the 'Pigs ahead.

Another former 'Pig, this time Cristian Pache, tied things for the Mets in the last of the fourth as he ripped a solo homer to knot the score at 4-4.

A passed ball allowed Yonny Hernández to score the go-ahead run for Syracuse in the fifth before Hernández added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

A two-run homer for Ryan Clifford in the seventh and two-run double for A.J. Ewing in the eighth put the game out of reach for Syracuse.

Carlos Guzman (1-0) worked 2.2 scoreless innings of relief for the Mets to earn the win, kicking off 5.2 innings of shutout ball for the Syracuse bullpen on the night.

Alan Rangel (2-2) started and took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings on four hits and two walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and Mets tango again on Wednesday, April 29th with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Bryse Wilson gets the ball for the 'Pigs while the Mets starter is TBD.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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