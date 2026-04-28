SWB Game Notes - April 28, 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (13-14) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (14-12)

April 28, 2026 | Game 27 | Home Game 13 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M. |

RH José Berríos (MLB Rehab) vs RH Yerry De Los Santos (1-1, 2.31)

Berríos (4/22 @ FTM): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO, 55 P (37 S) [Mighty Mussels, 2-0]

De Los Santos (4/24 vs ROC-Relief): 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 SO, 26 P (16 S) [SWB, 2-1]

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 26, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a series-ending doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday at PNC Field, claiming the first game 6-1 but dropping the second 7-4 to snap their three-game winning streak. SWB took the series four games to two. In the top of the second of game one, Rochester's Phillip Glasser staked the Red Wings to a 1-0 lead on an RBI double against RailRiders starter Dom Hamel. A two-run homer in the home half of the frame against Red Wings' starter Andrew Alvarez gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the advantage. Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones walked to lead off the frame before Paul DeJong blasted his sixth homer of the year, 402-feet over the left field wall to put the RailRiders ahead 2-1. The RailRiders added a run in the bottom of the third. Jonathan Ornelas bunted to first, advanced to second on a throwing error, and scored on an RBI single from Yankees rehabber Anthony Volpe for a two-run edge. Payton Henry doubled to lead off the home half of the fifth, and Volpe slapped another RBI single to build a 4-1 cushion. Volpe went first to third on a Jasson Domínguez single, putting runners on the corners. After Max Schuemann reached on a forceout, Jones roped a two-run single to pull ahead five runs and cap the scoring. Volpe was 2-for-4 with two RBI's and a run scored in his fourth rehab game with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. Hamel (1-3) tossed 5.0 frames, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four for his first victory of the year. Alvarez (2-1) pitched 4.1 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits in defeat. Game two featured Yankees #21 Prospect Brendan Beck facing Rochester left-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Rochester grabbed an early 1-0 lead against Beck in the top of the first. Robert Hassell III doubled home Christian Franklin for the early edge. In the top of the second, Tres Barrera plated Trey Libscomb to extend the Red Wings' advantage by two. Rochester put runners on the corners with no outs in the top of the third when Hassell III recorded a base hit for his second RBI of the contest, giving the Red Wings a 3-0 lead. Nationals #19 Prospect Andrew Pinckney drove home Abimelec Ortiz to pull ahead by four, built a five-run advantage on a Glasser single, and scored the fourth run of the frame on a Barrera bunt to put the Red Wings ahead 6-0. Hassell III added another RBI single in the top of the fourth to go in front seven. The RailRiders cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the shutout. After Ernesto Martínez Jr. singled and Duke Ellis reached on a forceout, Domínguez ripped a two-run single to right, avoiding the shutout with a 7-2 score. Down five runs heading into the sixth, the RailRiders scored two more runs to pull within three. Paul DeJong walked, and Ali Sánchez reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Duke Ellis scorched a two-run triple, narrowing Rochester's lead to 7-4. The Red Wings answered in the seventh when Pinckney hit a two-run homer to close the offense. Beck (2-2) threw 3.2 innings, giving up seven runs on eight hits in the loss. Ogasawara worked 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Seth Shuman (3-0) recorded the win, pitching one inning and allowing two runs on two hits.

NEWS AND NOTES

PAUL'S PLAN- Infielder Paul DeJong signed a Minor League free agent contract on January 8 with New York. Some clauses were built in to the contract to give DeJong opportunities to get promoted to the big-league club or have the opportunity to try elsewhere. DeJong recently notified, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees that he will use his opt out at the end of the month if he is not promoted. DeJong is hitting .213 in 22 contests with the RailRiders. The 32-year-old leads the team with six total home runs. He has batted in 13 home runs.

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- Duke Ellis has performed for the team when Manager Shelley Duncan utilizes him off the bench. Ellis has been a part of eleven games going four-for-twelve at the plate and scoring seven runs. In Sunday's contest, he recorded his first triple of the season while batting in two runs. Ellis always impresses on the base paths as he has stolen eight bases in nine attempts. He has made four starts for SWB, two in left field and two in center. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle.

BULLPEN BETTER- The RailRiders bullpen holds a 3.69 earned run average now in 26 games played. This is fourth best in Triple-A while compiling ten wins and five saves. The relievers have issued the least number of walks at the minor league's highest level, which is 50 base on balls. With starting pitching going deep and a few doubleheaders mixed in, the bullpen has only pitched 97.0 innings this season.

DE LOS DOING IT- Yerry De Los Santos is set to make his second spot start of the season for the RailRiders. De Los Santos, who is a reliever, has been tabbed to start the game tonight. In 11.2 innings, the righty holds a 2.31 earned run average. De Los Santos has allowed just three earned runs and three walks while striking out 15.

ELMER'S ELECTRIC - The Yankees have announced that #3 Elmer Rodríguez is being called up to make his big league debut as the starting pitcher on Wednesday night. In four starts, the 22-year-old holds 1.27 earned run average with one win and two losses. This ERA is fourth best in the International League. In 21.1 innings pitched, Elmer Rodríguez has allowed just four runs, three earned, and just one homer. Rodríguez has gone at least 5.0 innings in all of his outings, pitching a high of 5.2 frames yesterday. He has just seven walks to 20 strikeouts. He began the season on the Yankees 40-man roster after joining the organization in 2024 in a trade with Boston for C Carlos Narvaez..







International League Stories from April 28, 2026

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