Stripers Hold off Charlotte for 10-7 Win in Series Opener
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Home runs by Jim Jarvis, Brewer Hicklen, and Luke Williams gave the Gwinnett Stripers (18-10) a 9-1 lead through six innings, but the bullpen had to withstand a late Charlotte rally for a 10-7 win over the Knights (13-15) on Tuesday night at Truist Field. Gwinnett leads the series 1-0.
Decisive Plays: Jarvis staked the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the third inning as he belted a two-run home run (4) down the right field line off Hagen Smith (L, 0-2). Hicklen lifted an opposite-field solo homer (3) to right-center in the fifth, increasing the lead to 3-0. Charlotte cut it to 3-1 in the fifth on a homer by Oliver Dunn (3), but Gwinnett erupted for six runs on seven hits in the sixth to go up 9-1. That inning included RBI singles from Jarvis and Aaron Schunk, RBI doubles from Jose Azocar and Sean Murphy, and a towering two-run homer to left-center from Williams (2). Charlotte didn't go away without a fight, however, scoring six runs over the final three innings to close to within 10-7.
Key Contributors: Jarvis (3-for-5, double, homer, 3 RBIs) fell a triple shy of the cycle, while Azocar (2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs) and Williams (1-for-5, homer, 2 RBIs) also had multi-RBI nights for the Stripers. Spot starter Javy Guerra struck out three over 3.0 scoreless, one-hit innings. Charlotte was led by Dunn (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs), Dru Baker (1-for-3, 2 RBIs), and Jacob Gonzalez (2-for-4, homer, RBI).
Noteworthy: Guerra's 3.0-inning outing was a new career high, coming in just his fourth career start. Hicklen extended his on-base streak to 11 games and run scoring streak to eight games. Following a 2-for-20 series vs. Jacksonville, Jarvis posted his sixth game with three-plus hits this year. The Stripers are now 4-2 in series openers this season.
Next Game (Wednesday, April 29): Gwinnett Stripers at Charlotte Knights, 11:05 a.m. ET at Truist Field. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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