Iowa Drops Series Opener to St. Paul 9-5
Published on April 28, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
St. Paul, MN - The Iowa Cubs (13-14) scored five runs on five hits as they dropped the series opener to the St. Paul Saints (12-15), 9-5 on Tuesday afternoon at CHS Field.
St. Paul jumped out in front in the first inning, scoring five runs, including two home runs to take an early lead. The Saints added on to their lead with their third home run of the game in the second inning to push their lead out to 6-0.
Iowa got on the board with a pair of home runs in the third inning. A solo home run from Brett Bateman and a two-run blast from James Trinatos cut the deficit in half at 6-3.
St. Paul added on to their lead in the fourth and fifth inning with their fourth and fifth home runs of the game to push the lead back out to 8-3.
Iowa got a run back in the sixth inning on a solo home run from Kevin Alcántara to cut the deficit to 8-4.
The Saints hit their sixth home run of the game in the seventh inning to extend their lead to 9-4.
Hayden Cantrelle hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to bring the game to its final margin of 9-5.
Iowa will continue their six game series in St. Paul on Wednesday, with first pitch slated for 6:37 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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