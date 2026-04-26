Iowa Drops Series Finale, Falls to Louisville 12-6

Published on April 26, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (13-13) scored six runs on 14 hits as they dropped the series finale to the Louisville Bats (16-11), 12-6 on Sunday afternoon at Principal Park.

Louisville jumped in front immediately, scoring five runs in the first inning. Iowa got their first run of the game in the second inning on an RBI single from Eric Yang to cut the deficit to 5-1.

That was as close as the I-Cubs would get, as they surrendered a combined seven runs over the next three innings and Louisville extended their lead. Iowa got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single from Justin Dean to cut the deficit to 12-2.

Iowa would make a push in the eighth inning, scoring four runs and putting five consecutive batters on base. RBI knocks from B.J. Murray, James Triantos, and Hayden Cantrelle, along with a bases-loaded walk from Kevin Alcantara cut the deficit to 12-6.

With the bases loaded and a chance to cut into the deficit further, Iowa grounded out to end the threat before going down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Iowa pitcher Zac Leigh threw an immaculate inning in the top of the ninth inning.

Iowa will hit the road to begin a six game series in St. Paul on Tuesday, with first pitch slated for 11:07 a.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.