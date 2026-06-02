Iowa Cubs Begin Six-Game Homestand against Toledo

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







The Iowa Cubs begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday at 6:38 P.M. against the Toledo Mud Hens, the Triple-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. From Lou Gehrig Day and Star Wars Night, the I-Cubs have several promotions and highlights as they continue International League play.

Tuesday, June 2 is Lou Gehrig Night + ALS Awareness Night across professional baseball. Join us as we honor the life and legacy of Lou Gehrig throughout the evening. The game also features our Twos-Days promotion. Get two Upper Reserved tickets, two pizza slices, two 16oz domestic canned beers or bottled soft drinks for just $48. Redeem the offer at the Pizza Den down the first base side of the concourse.

Wednesday, June 3 is highlighted by our Noons at Noon promotion. Get an upper reserved ticket and two High Noons (12 oz.) for just $26 (after fees).

On Thursday, June 4, be sure to come on out for our Jonathon Long Jersey Shirt Giveaway, presented by Musco Lighting. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jonathon Long jersey shirt. Fully Loaded Thursday allows fans to get an upper reserved ticket ($20 value) + a $15 food and beverage credit for just $25 (after fees).

Friday, June 5 features Star Wars Night. Our players will take the field in Star Wars themed jerseys (photo's attached) that will be available for auction after the game. Your favorite Star Wars characters and elements from the movie will be throughout the ballpark during the game. Be sure to stick around postgame for a special Friday Night Fireworks show presented by MediaCom.

On Saturday, June 6 we will have a BBQ Bootcamp, presented by Iowa Pork. We will also be hosting our Pitch, Hit, and Run program event. The Pitch, Hit & Run program, sponsored by Major League Baseball, is a free event series for boys and girls, and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball. They will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded for points. Based on their scores, they will advance from a local event to a Team Championship and then to the National Finals hosted at the World Series. Come on down pregame for Catch on the Field presented by Des Moines Prep. Arrive right as the gates open and head to the end of the home dugout to access the field. We'll provide the baseballs, you bring the energy! Be sure to stay after the game for a special drone show that will light up the night sky!

To wrap up the homestand on Sunday June 7, join us at Principal Park for Sensory Friendly Day presented by the Autism Society of Iowa and ChildServe. After the game, stick around for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Blank Children's Hospital. Kids can take a lap around the bases postgame. Kids can enter through the gate at the far end of the visiting team dugout and will exit behind home plate.

Bike to the Ballpark ticket promotion presented by BikeWorld and Nutrl, offers fans to get an upper reserved ticket and a domestic draft (20 oz) or premium draft beer (16 oz) for just $24. The Family Fun Pack, presented by Coca Cola, gets you four upper reserved tickets, four Cubbie dogs, and four soft drinks (20oz) for $80 (after fees). You can call the ticket office to get additional tickets.

First pitch times are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, June 2: 6:38 P.M.

Wednesday, June 3: 12:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Thursday, June 4: 6:08 P.M.

Friday, June 5: 7:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)

Saturday, June 6: 6:08 P.M.

Sunday, June 7: 1:08 P.M. (Marquee Sports Network)







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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