Traaaaaaiiiinnnn....Nothing More Needs to be Said During Saints June 2-7 Homestand

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - We will use the Force during the week to make sure we're chugging along with our promotions. With summer basically here, we'll give you the perfect reason to play hooky and enjoy a ballgame. Join us in our front porch swing because we'll all be screamin' for Saints baseball during the June 2-7 homestand.

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 7:07 p.m. - Train Day presented by Union Depot

Ask fans what they miss most about Midway Stadium and an overwhelming majority will scream, TRAAAAIIIINNNN. Put on your conductor hats and make the whistling sounds because it's All Aboard on Train Day presented by Union Depot. Whether it's a short jaunt over to Chicago or heading to the great Northwest, jumping on a train from Union Depot to numerous stops is an incredible journey. The fastest train in the world was crowned in 2015 when Japan's L0 Series Maglev set a world speed record, reaching an astonishing 375 mph. The longest rail journey in the world is Russia's Trans-Siberian Railroad. It starts in Moscow and takes passengers all the way to Vladivostok, a city in the east, spanning 5,771 miles. Once you're done on your train trip around the world, hop on a plane for our Sun Country Tuesday.

Wednesday, June 3 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 1:07 p.m. - Make-A-Wish Day

You didn't really want to go to work today, did you? This is the part of the calendar when we need to take advantage of Minnesota and not stay inside, but rather enjoy the amazing weather outdoors. It's not just a day to play hooky from work, but also our Make-A-Wish Day. The goal of Make-A-Wish is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Saints are just a tiny part of that as we open our gates and provide an incredible, memorable experience for kids in our community. Help welcome them and make this day one they will never forget. Find out all the places in Minnesota where dreams come true during an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, June 4 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Margaritaville Night presented by Holman's Table

Since 1993, the St. Paul Saints have made sure that when you enter the ballpark, you leave your troubles behind. Let the wind blow through your hair, grab your lost shaker of salt, and just chill on this Margaritaville Night brought to you by Holman's Table. If you're an old man, put on your tank top. Cruise our gift shop, smell our amazing food, and try not to blow out your flip-flops. We've got frozen concoctions that will help you hang on, strum your six-string in our front porch swing seats, and feel free to stay here all season. If you're going to do a Margaritaville Night, then you better do it on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 tap beers and 2-for-1 Busch Light and Summit Lager cans.

Friday, June 5 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 7:07 p.m. - Sith Happens, Star Wars Night with Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a Star Wars Twist and Donut Giveaway Presented by Cub

The ballpark will awaken the Force as the St. Paul Saints host a Star Wars-themed night that's sure to be out of this galaxy. Fans are invited to trade their everyday caps for Jedi robes, dust off their lightsabers, and prepare for a game where the only thing stronger than the lineup is the Force. Whether you cheer for the light side or prefer to embrace the Sith-uation, this is one night where it's okay to let your fandom strike back. Join us on the Cub-A-Cabana Lawn during the fourth inning for free Jedi training. Stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a Star Wars twist. It's become an annual tradition at Saints games on June 5: Donut Day. Thanks to our partners at Cub, we'll be giving away a dozen donuts to nine lucky fans, one per inning, throughout the game.

Saturday, June 6 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Joey Chestnut vs. the Fans presented by Catan with Food Provided by Pauly's Pub and Grill and Impossible Foods Plus Royce Lewis T-Shirt Giveaway (1,000)

He's back for round two. A year after taking down the undefeated Land of 10,000 Calories, along with his friend Notorious B.O.B., in an incredible 27 minutes, Joey Chestnut is back for more. This time he's taking on Saints fans in the Belly Buster on Broadway II presented by Catan. Three fans will have a chance to go toe-to-toe with the Worlds Greatest eater and try to pull off the Buster Douglas like upset. Last year it was a hot dog and this year it's a Minnesota staple, 10 pounds of Juicy Lucy Burgerys courtesy of Pauly's Pub and Grill. Chestnut and the contestants will get five pounds in Pauly's Smash O' Lucy while the other five pounds will feature a plant-based twist on the Minnesota classic, courtesy of plant-based ImpossibleŠ Burger patties. The event will begin at first pitch in the Cub-A-Cabana Lawn area and the first to finish their 10 pounds is declared the winner. Fans who purchased the VIP package will receive their own Smash O' Lucy and Impossible Burger in their front row seat of the Belly Buster on Broadway II. Chestnut is the 17-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion and number one rated competitive eater in the world. Chestnut ate a World Record 76 hot dogs on July 4, 2021 at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. He's been red hot since joining us a couple of weeks ago and we're going to honor him with a special giveaway. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Royce Lewis t-shirt giveaway. For those heading to the 1:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins game to grab the Byron Buxton t-shirt, complete the package by coming across town to grab the Royce Lewis t-shirt. Throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and enjoy the gluttony on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, June 7 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 2:07 p.m. - Thelma's Ice Cream Treats

We'll let the other Minor League teams come up with their lame ideas on this viral numerical date. We're giving our fans the treat they deserve. Two chewy cookies with ice cream in the middle can mean only one thing: Thelma's Ice Cream. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a coupon for a free Thelma's Ice Cream Sandwich redeemable at Cub. Make sure you get there early and grab their original delectable treat: Great Grandma Thelma's Snickerdoodle. That's how they got their start. Since then, they've added amazing flavors including Chocolate Chip, S'mores, Mint Double Chocolate, Strawberry Sugar, Monster, and Caramel Coffee. From a little pushcart at a local farmers market in Des Moines, Iowa, to all across the country, including CHS Field, Thelma's has come a long way. Stick around after the game as kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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