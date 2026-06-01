Storm Chasers Drop Series Finale 6-5

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (26-30) held 4 separate leads, but the Memphis Redbirds (35-22) took them down 6-5 on Sunday. Storm Chasers starter Mitch Spence went 5.2 innings while Dustin Dickerson reached base 3 times, but it wasn't enough to beat the Redbirds.

Omaha started the scoring with a sacrifice fly from Luca Tresh in the bottom of the 1st inning, but Memphis responded with a sac fly off Spence in the top of the 2nd inning to tie the game 1-1.

Josh Rojas put Omaha in front 2-1 in the bottom of the 2nd inning with an RBI single, but the Redbirds knotted the score 2-2 on a base hit off Spence in the top of the 4th inning.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Brett Squires gave the lead to Omaha once again, with an RBI double to bring the score to 3-2.

Spence retired the first 2 batters in the top of the 6th inning, but Génesis Cabrera took over from there and allowed an RBI single to tie the game 3-3. Spence ended the game with 5.2 innings of 2-run ball, one out shy of his 3rd quality start of the season.

Luke Jackson replaced Cabrera on the mound with one on and one out in the top of the 7th inning retired both hitters he faced in the frame.

The Storm Chasers pulled ahead again in the bottom of the 7th inning when John Rave hit his 9th home run of the season, a 2-run shot that put Omaha ahead 5-3, but the Redbirds evened the score 5-5 in the top of the 8th inning on an RBI single off Jackson and base knock off Beck Way.

Eric Cerantola (1-1) pitched the top of the 9th inning, but allowed a 2-out, solo home run to give Memphis its first lead of the game, 6-5.

Drew Waters led off the bottom of the 9th inning with a single, then Dickerson reached on a throwing error, but Omaha stranded both runners in scoring position, couldn't tie the game and fell 6-5.

The Storm Chasers have the day off on Monday as they travel to Columbus and will begin their next series with the Clippers on Tuesday. Henry Williams is scheduled to start for Omaha and first pitch is set for 6:05 P.M. CT.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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