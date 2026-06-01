Stripers Homestand Highlights: Braves Country Road Trip Comes to Gwinnett Field for Stripers' Six-Game Series

Published on June 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - The Gwinnett Stripers welcome the 2026 Braves Country Road Trip to Gwinnett Field on Saturday, June 6, part of a week-long series vs. the Norfolk Tides from June 2-7.

June 6 will also see the Stripers honor a recent former player in Atlanta Braves catcher and 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin. The first 2,000 fans will receive Baldwin Bobbleheads, courtesy of Arrow Exterminators.

The series also includes 80's Night for Throwback Thursday (June 4), Outdoors Night, presented by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (June 5), and Princesses in the Park as part of Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial (June 7).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Norfolk (6:35 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

5-4-3 Tuesday, Presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs: Come out to the ballpark every Tuesday for $5 off select tickets, $5 domestic beers & souvenir sodas, $4 large popcorn & nachos, and $3 Sahlen's hot dogs.

Wednesday, June 3 vs. Norfolk (12:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 11:00 a.m.

Camp Day - Area youth camps assemble for a fun summer day game at Gwinnett Field. Wet Nose Wednesday: Free admission for dogs with a paid owner! All dogs and owners will be seated on the first base side of Gwinnett Field.

Thursday, June 4 vs. Norfolk (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Throwback Thursday: We're throwing back the prices (and the theme) with $2 Sahlen's hot dogs and $3 domestic beers.

- 80's Night: Turn back the clock for 80's Night at Gwinnett Field! Enjoy big hits, bold styles, and a totally rad night of retro fun.

Friday, June 5 vs. Norfolk (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Outdoors Night, presented by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources: Join us for a fun night of all things Ag, with special concourse exhibits (including a fishing boat), interactive experiences (including a petting zoo on the berm), and more!

- Fireworks Friday, presented by Akins Ford: A spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky after the game (weather permitting).

Saturday, June 6 vs. Norfolk (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Braves Country Road Trip: Fans can enjoy fun activities and exclusive merchandise - including a life-sized Braves Country map wall where you can pin your hometown and snap a Polaroid picture, personalized Braves postcards and custom state posters.

- Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Arrow Exterminators: The first 2,000 fans will receive this exclusive bobblehead honoring former Striper, current Atlanta Braves catcher, and 2025 National League Rookie of the Year Drake Baldwin.

Sunday, June 7 vs. Norfolk(1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Princesses in the Park: Join us for an enchanted outing at Gwinnett Field filled with magical moments, fairytale fun, and good old-fashioned Stripers baseball.

- Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY Financial: Kick the afternoon off with Pre-Game Catch on the Field, and end it with Kids Run the Bases. It's fun for the family all day long!

Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For a full list of 2026 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







International League Stories from June 1, 2026

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