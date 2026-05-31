Bullpen Falters as Sounds Slip Past Stripers 4-3 in Finale

Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Gwinnett's recent struggles in tight ball games continued Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park as the Stripers (29-28) saw a 3-1 lead blown by the bullpen in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (35-22). Nashville won five of six in the series. Austin Gomber turned in 6.0 one-run innings in a no-decision.

Decisive Plays: RBI singles by Jair Camargo and Ben Gamel staked the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, a solo home run by Luis Matos (2) trimmed the lead to 2-1. A clutch RBI double by Rowdy Tellez gave Gwinnett some cushion at 3-1 in the top of the seventh, but the Sounds answered with three runs off Hunter Stratton (L, 2-3) in the bottom half to take the lead at 4-3. Freddy Zamora's two-out RBI single off Rolddy Munoz (BS, 2) plated the go-ahead run.

Key Contributors: Gomber was great in his third start for the Stripers, yielding just one run on two hits while striking out three over 6.0 innings. Jim Jarvis (3-for-5, double) had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit effort, while Camargo, Gamel, and Tellez each had RBIs. Nashville got RBIs from Matos, Zamora, and Luis Lara.

Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 8-16 in games decided by one run this season. Jarvis posted his eighth game with at least three hits this season, raising his average to .300.

Next Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.







International League Stories from May 31, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.