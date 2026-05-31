Bullpen Falters as Sounds Slip Past Stripers 4-3 in Finale
Published on May 31, 2026 under International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Gwinnett's recent struggles in tight ball games continued Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park as the Stripers (29-28) saw a 3-1 lead blown by the bullpen in a 4-3 loss to the Nashville Sounds (35-22). Nashville won five of six in the series. Austin Gomber turned in 6.0 one-run innings in a no-decision.
Decisive Plays: RBI singles by Jair Camargo and Ben Gamel staked the Stripers to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, a solo home run by Luis Matos (2) trimmed the lead to 2-1. A clutch RBI double by Rowdy Tellez gave Gwinnett some cushion at 3-1 in the top of the seventh, but the Sounds answered with three runs off Hunter Stratton (L, 2-3) in the bottom half to take the lead at 4-3. Freddy Zamora's two-out RBI single off Rolddy Munoz (BS, 2) plated the go-ahead run.
Key Contributors: Gomber was great in his third start for the Stripers, yielding just one run on two hits while striking out three over 6.0 innings. Jim Jarvis (3-for-5, double) had Gwinnett's lone multi-hit effort, while Camargo, Gamel, and Tellez each had RBIs. Nashville got RBIs from Matos, Zamora, and Luis Lara.
Noteworthy: The Stripers are now 8-16 in games decided by one run this season. Jarvis posted his eighth game with at least three hits this season, raising his average to .300.
Next Game (Tuesday, June 2): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides, 6:35 p.m. ET at Gwinnett Field. It' 5-4-3 Tuesday, presented by Sahlen's Hot Dogs. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
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